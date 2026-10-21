Sheikh Sultan explains the project and reveals what's coming to this year's book fair
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced an underground pedestrian tunnel linking Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal Mosque to Cultural Square and confirmed that the second instalment of his Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopaedia will be presented at the Sharjah International Book Fair next month.
Speaking on the Direct Line programme, broadcast by Sharjah Broadcasting Authority , Sheikh Sultan said work on the tunnel was under way.
The tunnel will provide pedestrians with a safe route between the mosque and the square, protecting flowers and plants while allowing visitors to take photographs without disrupting traffic or landscaping.
The Ruler also explained the significance of the Holy Quran monument at Cultural Square, describing it as a symbol of the Quran's role as the guiding reference for Muslims. He said the square could also be called Quran Square or Book Square.
The second instalment of Sheikh Sultan's Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopaedia will be presented at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair, which opens at Expo Centre Sharjah on November 4 under the theme Made of Stories.
The latest release will bring the number of completed volumes to 130 out of the planned 500. The project is being published over four years and covers science, literature, the arts and notable figures.
The first instalment, completed last year, comprised 46 volumes. The third instalment is scheduled for completion next year, followed by the fourth and final instalment the year after.
Sheikh Sultan described the encyclopaedia as an unprecedented undertaking involving 1,300 researchers. About 1,000 specialists in religious sciences, Arabic and other disciplines contributed initially, with another 300 joining this year to cover literature and the arts, including theatre, novels, photography and painting.
The encyclopaedia is designed to make research easier. Sheikh Sultan said readers looking up the poet Ahmed Shawqi, for example, would be able to identify his critics and access the books containing their criticism with a single click.
He stressed the importance of advancing society through religion, knowledge, thought and literature.
The book fair will also feature a collection of 60 volumes documenting Portuguese history across the Indian Ocean, from Mozambique to Indonesia.
Sheikh Sultan said the documents had taken a year to verify, with his final review completed three days before the interview. A 61st volume will explain difficult terms and identify kings and ministers mentioned in the collection, making the material easier to use. The collection will be published in Arabic and English.
He also highlighted Compendium of Histories, which examines the British as neighbours, alongside the Dutch and the Ottomans, providing researchers with access to historical documents.
The Ruler urged scholars to treat the publications as original historical records rather than accounts written in his own voice. He said the material could provide the basis for substantial academic research, with even a single page potentially supporting a doctoral thesis.
Another book will document the British presence in the Gulf from 1806 until their departure, incorporating relevant historical records.
Sheikh Sultan said British diplomat and military figure John Malcolm wrote a handwritten document in 1806 outlining a plan for the Gulf. The original was found in a box the Ruler uses to preserve historical records.
He expressed hope that the new book would be completed this year.
Sheikh Sultan said he had been waking up daily at 3am since October 25, 2025, to verify manuscripts before the start of official working hours. Once verification is complete, a book goes directly to print, he said, stressing that he takes responsibility for every word and punctuation mark in the publications he reviews.
Sheikh Sultan also explained the educational purpose of columns installed in Sharjah's Islamic Garden and Arab Garden, extending towards the House of Wisdom.
The columns in the Islamic Garden bear the names of Islamic thinkers, while those along the section extending towards the Arab Capital of Culture feature Arab thinkers, both Muslim and non-Muslim.
Named 'Teaches and Learns' by the Ruler, the columns provide visitors with brief accounts of the thinkers' lives and contributions. The information can be read in minutes, allowing parents to introduce children to influential figures and their achievements.
Sheikh Sultan said gaining cultural knowledge required commitment, intellectual effort and hard work rather than money. He encouraged children to understand their heritage and build self-confidence through knowledge and awareness.
Sheikh Sultan said this year's Sharjah International Book Fair would be distinguished in several respects, highlighting the importance of reading, research and postgraduate studies.
He praised young people pursuing advanced studies and conducting sound scientific research, expressing hope that society would benefit from their knowledge and that Sharjah would maintain its leading position.
He also urged young men and women to avoid frivolous behaviour and name -calling, describing such conduct as unbecoming of people responsible for raising children.
Sheikh Sultan called on everyone to fulfil their responsibilities in life, reminding them that they would ultimately be held accountable for their actions on the Day of Judgement.