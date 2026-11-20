Public prayers requested for Sharjah Ruler's safe recovery
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is undergoing surgery on Friday.
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), asked the public to pray for her father’s recovery, expressing the family’s faith and hope that he would return to them in good health.
“Please keep my father in your prayers. He is undergoing surgery now, and our hearts remain attached to God’s mercy, with great hope in Him,” the message read.
She urged well-wishers to pray for a safe outcome and a speedy recovery.
“Your prayers mean so much to us. Perhaps a sincere prayer from one of you will be a reason for his recovery,” she added.