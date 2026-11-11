Sharjah's Souq Al Jubail history to be told in new bilingual book

The book will chronicle the transformation of the old market into Souq Al Jubail, exploring the project's development, the collaborative efforts behind it, the management of change and the challenges encountered during its implementation and operation. It will also draw on the firsthand experience of Ali Al Suwaidi, the book's author and Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at the American University of Sharjah, who oversaw the project through to the market's opening, documenting key lessons and opportunities for future development.