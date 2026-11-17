Submissions that rely heavily on AI may be declined by the Editorial Committee
Sharjah: Young writers with ties to one of 27 UNESCO World Book Capital cities can submit original work to Young Voices, a global anthology launched by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi. Entries close on February 28, 2027.
The initiative is themed “My World, My Voice”. Submissions opened on November 17, 2026, and selected writers will be published in an inaugural anthology in 2027.
“Every generation deserves the opportunity to tell its own story,” said Sheikha Bodour, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Book Culture. She said new voices are essential to keeping dialogue across cultures and generations alive.
Applicants must be aged 18 to 30 at the time of submission, and must live in, come from or have a meaningful connection to a participating city or its wider community. Entries can be in Arabic, English, French or Spanish, and selected works may be translated for publication.
Which cities are included?
The participating cities are Sharjah, Madrid, Alexandria, New Delhi, Antwerp, Montreal, Turin, Bogotá, Amsterdam, Beirut, Ljubljana, Buenos Aires, Yerevan, Bangkok, Port Harcourt, Incheon, Wrocław, Conakry, Athens, Kuala Lumpur, Tbilisi, Guadalajara, Accra, Strasbourg, Rio de Janeiro, Rabat and Medellín.
What can writers submit?
Each applicant may enter one original, unpublished piece. Accepted forms include fiction, creative nonfiction, essays, memoir, letters to the future, poetry and experimental writing.
Prose is capped at 1,500 words. Poets can send up to three poems totalling no more than 500 words.
Topics can range from identity, migration and climate to technology, mental health and peace. Writers may also reflect on the challenges facing their generation and the changes they want to see in their communities.
Entries must come with a biography of up to 150 words, explaining the writer’s link to a World Book Capital city, and a reflection of up to 250 words on why the story matters to them.
Who is being encouraged to apply?
Organisers say first-time writers are particularly welcome and no publishing experience is needed. They are also seeking voices from underrepresented groups, including Indigenous youth, refugees, people with disabilities, minorities and young people in rural or underserved areas.
Entries should be primarily the applicant’s own work. Organisers strongly discourage using generative AI for substantial portions, and anyone who uses it must disclose the tools and how they were used. Entries that rely heavily on AI may be declined by the Editorial Committee.
How will entries be chosen?
Regional reviewers and an Editorial Committee will judge entries on originality, authenticity, storytelling, literary quality and relevance to the theme. They will also look for a spread of perspectives across the participating cities.
Chosen writers will receive editorial support and mentorship, and their work may be edited or translated in consultation with them. They may also be invited to readings and interviews linked to the anthology.
Writers keep ownership and copyright of their work, giving organisers non-exclusive permission to edit, translate, publish and promote it. All published pieces will be credited to their authors.
Applications can be submitted through the Young Voices online form. (https://form.jotform.com/Youngvoices/WBCAnthology)