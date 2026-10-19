Two sessions will spotlight ‘UAE: People and Legacy,’ a project documenting the lives and contributions of prominent Emirati figures, and explore how art and writing preserve personal stories for future generations. The first, moderated by Eiman Al Hammadi, Director of the Literature and Knowledge Department at Dubai Culture, will feature artists Aisha Obaid Al Marashda and Fatima Al Ameri discussing the role of visual art in documenting stories. The second will bring together Dr Abdullah Al Sharhan and writer Badriya Al Shamsi to examine how writing captures personal experiences, milestones and achievements, and conveys their wider social significance.