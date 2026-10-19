Highlights include a debate that examines differences between writing and content creation
Details of the 11th edition of The Reading Box initiative has been revealed.
The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) initiative, which takes place between Oct 19 and Oct 28 at Central Galleria, City Centre Mirdif, brings together readers and creatives to explore and discover new perspectives.
The event features more than 30 interactive workshops and more than 45 events, including panel discussions, conversations and poetry evenings. Authors, poets, thinkers and creatives will explore topics ranging from poetry and literary works to the changes shaping writing and content creation in the digital age.
Highlights include ‘Writer or Content Creator?’, a debate that examines the differences between literary writing and digital content creation.
Two sessions will spotlight ‘UAE: People and Legacy,’ a project documenting the lives and contributions of prominent Emirati figures, and explore how art and writing preserve personal stories for future generations. The first, moderated by Eiman Al Hammadi, Director of the Literature and Knowledge Department at Dubai Culture, will feature artists Aisha Obaid Al Marashda and Fatima Al Ameri discussing the role of visual art in documenting stories. The second will bring together Dr Abdullah Al Sharhan and writer Badriya Al Shamsi to examine how writing captures personal experiences, milestones and achievements, and conveys their wider social significance.
‘Who Stole the Artist’s Voice?’ will bring together poet and novelist Dareen Shabir and artist and engineer Dr Ali Al Zuwailif for a discussion spanning poetry, music, and technology. Moderated by media professional Samia Ayesh, the session will explore AI’s potential to bring poetry to life through song, drawing on Nagham, a project featuring a virtual Arab character that combines vocal expression with performance.
Poetry enthusiasts can also attend ‘Al Asam Rectangle: A Home for Poetry’, featuring Emirati poet Ahmed Al Asam and writer Nasser Al Bakr Al Zaabi.
The ‘Digital Media’ session will feature poet and writer Taif Al Sharari, journalist and content creator Eyad Mohammed, and content creator Ahmed Rashdan. Moderated by media professional Doudja Benfredj, it will examine digital platforms’ influence on content creation and society, the challenges facing practitioners, and the opportunities technology offers for storytelling and audience engagement.
In another session moderated by Tamreez Inam, writer and Emirati heritage researcher Dr Ahmed Al Khoori will discuss his book Where The Sand Never Settles. Drawing on personal memories and experiences, the book recalls everyday life in the 1950s and Abu Dhabi’s development over subsequent decades, offering insights into the UAE’s social, cultural and urban history.
‘When a Writer Becomes an Ambassador’ will explore literature’s role in connecting cultures through a discussion featuring poet and researcher Dr Afra Atiq and writers Eman Al Yousuf and Salha Obaid. Moderated by Marwa Melhem, Arabic Programme Manager at the Emirates Literature Foundation, the session will examine how writers represent their countries’ cultures and identities at international events, and how literary works convey human experiences and introduce Emirati and Arab cultural achievements to global audiences.
Writing, translation and adaptation will feature prominently in the programme. ‘Who Owns the Text After Translation?’ will bring together Dr Latifa Al Haj, Dr Ghanem Al Samarrai and Dr Faisal Al Suwaidi for a discussion moderated by Esra Al Mulla. It will examine the relationship between authors and translators, fidelity to the original text and the freedom to reinterpret literary works.
‘Novel or Film: Who Wins the Story?’ will explore the relationship between literature and cinema with director Nahla Al Fahad and screenwriter Mohammed Hassan. Moderated by writer and media professional Hamad Al Riyami, the session will consider how literary storytelling translates to the screen and how adaptations preserve the spirit of their source material.
Children and families can join storytelling sessions, interactive workshops, and educational activities led by children’s authors, including Dr Reem Al Gurg, Nadia Al Najjar, and Eman Al Yousuf.