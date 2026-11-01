The support covers 11 sports and specialised clubs, with facilities for disabled athletes
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed support for sports clubs across the emirate, including the provision of new buses and additional facilities, in recognition of their role and to help them maintain excellence and achieve further success during the 2026–2027 sports season.
The directive is part of Sheikh Sultan's efforts to provide athletes with the resources and environment needed to succeed and strengthen clubs' readiness through transport, facilities and support services that improve sporting performance and enable players and teams to compete for titles and championships locally and internationally across team and individual sports.
The support covers 11 sports and specialised clubs across the emirate and includes new buses equipped with all the necessary facilities to meet their needs, alongside an ambulance and advanced facilities and equipment for athletes with disabilities.
The initiative aims to improve the services available to these athletes and support their participation and preparations for various sporting competitions.