Sharjah Police warn of accident on Emirates Road

Traffic disrupted on Emirates Road after accident, drivers urged to stay cautious
Dubai: A traffic accident is obstructing traffic on Emirates Road in Sharjah, disrupting the flow of vehicles on the stretch from Intersection No. 7 towards Al Badaa Bridge.
The General Command of Sharjah Police announced the accident in a post on its official X account on Thursday, alerting motorists to the disruption.
Police called on drivers to exercise caution while travelling in the area. They also urged motorists heading towards Al Badaa Bridge from Intersection No. 7 to use alternative routes to avoid the affected section of the road.