Dubai Police urge caution as accidents and delays hit key commuter routes
Motorists faced slow-moving traffic on several major roads in Dubai and Sharjah on Monday morning, with congestion affecting the Dubai-Sharjah commute, industrial areas and key routes around Business Bay and Al Quoz.
Live Google Maps traffic data showed heavy traffic on sections of Al Ittihad Road (E11), Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and Sheikh Zayed Road, while minor accidents were reported at several locations, including Al Mamzar in Dubai.
Dubai Police urged motorists to use their indicators before changing lanes or turning, reminding drivers that signalling helps others anticipate their next move.
Al Ittihad Road (E11)
Traffic was slow around Al Nahda, Al Qasimia and Bu Daniq, with congestion extending towards the Dubai-Sharjah border and interchanges near Al Taawun and Al Khan.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311)
Motorists faced slowdowns near the Dubai-Sharjah border and junctions serving Muhaisnah. Congestion was also visible around Global Village, Arabian Ranches and Dubai Motor City.
Sharjah industrial areas
Several internal roads and connecting routes in Industrial Areas 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 showed slow-moving traffic. Congestion was also reported around Al Abar, Halwan and Al Badee.
Sheikh Zayed Road (E11)
Heavy traffic patches were visible around Business Bay and the Al Quoz interchanges, with slowdowns on sections heading towards Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Village.
Al Khail Road (E44)
Traffic was moving slowly near the Meydan Hotel interchange, Al Quoz and sections running alongside Business Bay.
Hessa Street and Umm Suqeim Street
Congestion affected parts of Hessa Street (D61) near Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Sports City. Umm Suqeim Street (D63) and connecting roads around Al Barsha South, Arjan and Dubai Studio City also showed slowdowns.
Traffic was moving slowly on approach roads near Dubai International Airport, including routes around Al Rashidiya and Nad Al Shamma.
Google Maps also flagged minor accidents in several locations, including:
Al Mamzar, Dubai: Two accidents reported.
Sharjah: Areas around Sharjah International Airport, Al Badee, Al Abar and Industrial Areas 4, 8 and 9.
Dubai: Roads around Nad Al Shamma, Al Quoz, Business Bay, Zaa’beel and Al Karama.
Motorists travelling through these areas should remain alert, allow extra time and follow instructions from police and emergency services.
Dubai Police reminded drivers to signal before changing lanes or turning, helping other motorists anticipate their movements and reducing the risk of collisions.
Drivers are also advised to maintain a safe following distance, avoid sudden manoeuvres and check live traffic updates before setting off.
Commuters travelling between Dubai and Sharjah should allow extra time, particularly on Al Ittihad Road and E311. Traffic may also be slow around Business Bay, Al Quoz, Jumeirah Village Circle and the roads approaching Dubai International Airport.
Conditions can change quickly during the morning rush hour. Check Google Maps for the latest traffic updates before travelling and follow road safety guidance throughout the journey.