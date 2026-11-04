Dubai evening traffic: Heavy delays, accidents reported on major roads

Congestion hits E11, E44 and E311, with accidents also flagged on Emirates Road
Dubai: Motorists are facing heavy traffic across several major roads during Wednesday’s evening rush, with delays around Al Quoz, Mirdif, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Dubai Marina, according to Google Maps.
Congestion is affecting parts of Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), Al Khail Road (E44) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), while accidents have also been reported on Emirates Road (E611).
Abu Dhabi-bound motorists are encountering slow traffic on sections of Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), particularly around Al Satwa and central Dubai.
Further south, congestion is visible near Umm Suqeim, Al Barsha and Dubai Marina, with traffic easing towards Jebel Ali.
The Sharjah-bound carriageway is moving more smoothly along several stretches, although delays remain near major junctions.
Heavy traffic is affecting the Abu Dhabi-bound side of Al Khail Road (E44) around Al Quoz, with long stretches of slow-moving vehicles.
Congestion extends towards Al Barsha, while motorists heading in the opposite direction face shorter delays near Business Bay and Dubai Design District.
Traffic improves around Ras Al Khor, although slower sections remain near connecting roads toward Warsan.
Abu Dhabi-bound traffic on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is moving slowly near JVC and Dubai Production City, particularly around exits serving Dubai Sports City.
Further north, congestion is visible around Mirdif and Nad Al Hamar, with delays also affecting nearby connecting roads.
Traffic is moving more smoothly around Global Village and Falconcity of Wonders, apart from short stretches near major interchanges.
Heavy congestion is affecting Emirates Road (E611) near Remraam and Town Square, where long stretches are marked red and dark red on Google Maps.
Multiple accidents have been reported along the congested corridor, according to incident markers displayed on Google Maps.
Traffic on the opposite carriageway is moving more smoothly across much of the visible route, although motorists may encounter delays near connecting junctions.
Slow-moving traffic is also visible on sections of Dubai-Al Ain Road (E66), particularly around Al Jaddaf and connecting roads towards Business Bay.
Motorists are facing additional delays around Muhaisnah and Al Qusais, while roads linking Motor City, Arabian Ranches and Dubai Sports City are also congested.
Conditions improve further north, with most sections around Arabian Ranches showing smoother traffic.