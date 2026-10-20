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Dubai morning traffic: Where motorists face heavy congestion

Congestion hits Abu Hail, Al Quoz and JVC, while Emirates Road remains largely clear

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Vehicles drive along the Sheikh Zayed road in Dubai.
Vehicles drive along the Sheikh Zayed road in Dubai.
AFP

Dubai: Motorists face heavy traffic on several major Dubai roads on Tuesday morning, with congestion around Abu Hail, Muhaisnah, Al Quoz, and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), according to Google Maps.

Slow-moving traffic is visible on sections of Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), Al Khail Road (E44) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), while Emirates Road (E611) remains largely clear.

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Sheikh Zayed Road

Heavy congestion is affecting Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) near Abu Hail and the Sharjah-Dubai corridor, with long stretches of slow-moving traffic visible on Google Maps.

Traffic eases through central Dubai, though motorists may face delays around Al Safa, Umm Suqeim, and Al Sufouh.

Further south, traffic is moving steadily through Dubai Marina and Jebel Ali, with only isolated slow-moving sections near major interchanges.

Al Khail Road

Motorists on Al Khail Road (E44) are encountering heavy traffic around Al Quoz and Al Quoz Fourth, where a stretch of the highway is marked red on Google Maps.

Congestion is also visible near Dubai Design District and Business Bay, with traffic slowing around connecting junctions.

Further along E44, delays are reported around Al Warqa and Warsan 2, particularly near the junctions leading towards Al Awir.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is experiencing slower traffic near Mirdif and Muhaisnah, with several congested sections on surrounding roads.

Further south, traffic slows near Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Sports City, particularly around the exits serving neighbouring residential communities.

Pockets of congestion are also visible around Motor City and the connecting roads towards Arabian Ranches.

Traffic improves along the outer sections of E311, including stretches towards Dubai South.

Emirates Road

Traffic on Emirates Road (E611) is moving smoothly across most sections of Dubai, with no widespread congestion visible on the main highway.

Routes around Al Awir, Dubai Investments Park and the approaches to Dubai South are also largely clear.

Other affected roads

Motorists face additional delays on Damascus Street (D62), with congested stretches around Al Qusais, Al Rashidiya, and Nad Al Hamar.

Traffic is also slow on sections of the roads connecting Al Barsha, JVC and Motor City, while localised congestion is visible near the Dubai-Al Ain Road (E66) interchange.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and check traffic conditions before travelling.

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