Dubai evening traffic: Accidents reported, delays on E11 and Al Khail Road

Slow traffic hits Al Quoz, Dubai Marina and JVC; Emirates Road largely clear
Dubai: Accidents and heavy traffic are slowing motorists on several major Dubai roads during Friday’s evening rush, with congestion around Al Quoz, Business Bay, Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), according to Google Maps.
Slow-moving stretches are visible on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), Al Khail Road (E44) and roads connecting to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311). Emirates Road (E611), meanwhile, is largely clear.
Motorists travelling towards Abu Dhabi on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) are encountering slow traffic around central Dubai, Umm Suqeim and Al Barsha, with stretches marked yellow and red on Google Maps.
Sharjah-bound traffic is also experiencing delays near Dubai Marina and Al Sufouh, where accidents have been reported along the route.
Further north, congestion is visible on roads around Zabeel, Al Satwa and the approaches to Dubai World Trade Centre.
Traffic is also slow on sections of E11 around Al Nahda and the Dubai-Sharjah border, particularly near connecting junctions.
Abu Dhabi-bound motorists on Al Khail Road (E44) face congestion around Al Quoz and the Dubai Hills area, with traffic slowing along sections of the highway.
In the opposite direction towards Ras Al Khor, traffic is moving better, although shorter delays are visible near Business Bay and Dubai Design District.
Google Maps has also flagged several accidents around Al Quoz and nearby junctions.
Further east, traffic is moving steadily along most of E44 towards Dubai International City and Warsan, apart from localised delays near the roundabouts.
Traffic on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is moving steadily across much of the route in both directions, although congestion is visible around the JVC interchange and Dubai Sports City.
Motorists travelling towards Sharjah encounter slower traffic on the approaches to the JVC junction, while the Abu Dhabi-bound side is moving better along several stretches towards Dubai Production City.
Traffic around Global Village, Falconcity of Wonders and Arabian Ranches is largely clear, with short delays near connecting roads.
Emirates Road (E611) is moving smoothly across most sections visible on Google Maps, including the stretches near Arabian Ranches, Remraam and Town Square.
Both the Sharjah-bound and Abu Dhabi-bound carriageways are largely clear, with only brief slower sections near connecting junctions.
Traffic towards Dubai Investments Park, Expo City Dubai and Jebel Ali is also flowing well, with no major congestion visible on the main highway.
Motorists are also facing delays on local roads around JVC, Motor City and Arabian Ranches 2, where several accident reports appear on Google Maps.
Congestion is visible around Al Jaddaf, Zabeel and the Dubai Frame, with slower traffic on sections of the roads connecting Oud Metha and Karama.
Around Dubai International Airport, traffic is moving well on most surrounding roads, although delays are visible on some approaches through Al Twar and Al Qusais.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain a safe following distance and check traffic conditions before setting off.