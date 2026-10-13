Sharjah-Dubai traffic alert: Heavy delays on major routes this morning

Motorists face congestion on E11, E44 and E311; E611 collision adds to delays
Dubai: A reported collision on Emirates Road (E611) and heavy congestion across several major routes are affecting motorists during the morning rush, according to Google Maps traffic information.
Slow-moving traffic is reported on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), Al Khail Road (E44) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), with additional delays around Karama, City Walk and Dubai Mall.
Motorists travelling towards Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) are encountering pockets of bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Heavy congestion is reported along the Sharjah-to-Abu Hail corridor and near Zabeel Park and Defence Roundabout, where accidents and construction work are contributing to delays.
Traffic is moderately congested around Umm Suqeim and Dubai Marina.
Nearby, Sheikh Rashid Road (D75) is heavily congested, while vehicles are moving slowly along D88 through Karama.
Al Safa Street (D71) is also experiencing delays in both directions around City Walk and Dubai Mall.
Heavy traffic stretches along Al Khail Road (E44) from Meydan towards Dubai Hills Estate.
Motorists are also facing congestion around Ras Al Khor and near the Dubai Production City exit towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is experiencing moderate congestion around Mirdif and Global Village.
Traffic is slow from Motor City towards the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) exit leading to Al Khail Road (E44), while heavy congestion is reported around Dubai South.
Traffic on Emirates Road (E611) is moving relatively smoothly in both directions, although congestion around Al Awir and a reported collision on the northbound carriageway may cause delays.
The 53.5km southbound stretch from Al Khawaneej towards Dubai Investments Park (DIP) is taking approximately 40 minutes. Traffic is generally moving well, with minor delays near exits serving industrial and residential areas.
In the opposite direction, the 54km journey from DIP to Al Khawaneej takes around 39 minutes. However, motorists may encounter sudden braking and localised delays near the reported collision.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain a safe following distance and check traffic conditions before setting off.