Dubai Thursday morning rush: Long tailbacks on three major highways

Slow-moving traffic reported on key routes, Emirates Road relatively clear
Dubai: Heavy traffic is slowing Thursday morning commutes on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), Al Khail Road (E44) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), according to Google Maps.
Traffic is backed up from the Oud Metha Road-Sheikh Rashid Road intersection to Defence Roundabout, with further delays before the Al Manara Street exit in Al Safa.
Nearby, Sheikh Rashid Road (D75) is heavily congested, while vehicles are moving slowly through Karama on D88.
Both directions of Al Safa Street (D71) are busy around City Walk and Dubai Mall.
Heavy traffic stretches from Meydan towards Dubai Hills Estate.
Other bottlenecks are reported between Ras Al Khor and Dubai Design District, and near the Dubai Production City exit towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).
Long tailbacks stretch from Sharjah towards Mirdif, with pockets of congestion near Dubai International City and Global Village.
Traffic slows again between Arabian Ranches and Dubai Production City, while Dubai South is also experiencing heavy congestion.
Emirates Road (E611) is largely free-flowing, except for slower sections near Al Awir, Villanova, and Arabian Ranches 3.
Motorists should allow extra travel time and keep a safe following distance during the morning rush.