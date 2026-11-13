AI-powered cameras catch distracted drivers as Dubai expands road monitoring.
Dubai: Dubai Police detected 27,756 traffic violations across the emirate in October 2026 using smart traffic monitoring systems, with motorists caught using mobile phones, driving while distracted and failing to wear seat belts.
The AI-powered systems are helping authorities identify dangerous driving behaviours that put motorists, passengers and pedestrians at risk, Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said.
Dubai Police also announced plans to increase the number of smart monitoring devices across internal roads and major highways, strengthening efforts to detect traffic offences and improve road safety.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan said the advanced systems use artificial intelligence and modern technologies to detect and document violations with a high degree of accuracy, including offences that may be difficult to identify through conventional traffic enforcement.
He stressed that distracted driving remains one of the most dangerous behaviours on the road, warning that even a few seconds without full attention can have serious consequences.
Using a mobile phone to make calls, browse social media or read and send messages significantly reduces a driver's concentration and ability to react quickly to unexpected situations, he said.
A momentary lapse in attention could cause a motorist to lose control of a vehicle or fail to respond to sudden changes in traffic, such as a vehicle stopping unexpectedly, a pedestrian crossing or a sudden change in traffic flow.
Such situations can result in serious collisions and pedestrian accidents.
"The road demands a driver's full attention. Any distraction can have tragic consequences, affecting not just the driver but other road users as well," Brigadier bin Suwaidan said.
Dubai Police reminded motorists of the penalties for dangerous driving behaviours detected by the smart monitoring systems.
Drivers caught using mobile phones or being distracted while driving face a Dh800 fine, while failing to wear a seat belt carries a Dh700 fine.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan said the penalties are intended to deter dangerous behaviour and encourage motorists to comply with traffic regulations.
Seat belts can prevent serious injuries
The Dubai Police official also urged motorists and passengers to wear seat belts at all times, describing them as one of the most important safety measures inside vehicles.
Seat belts help reduce the severity of injuries during collisions by preventing occupants from striking the vehicle's interior or being thrown out of the vehicle by the force of an impact.
He stressed that wearing a seat belt should not be seen merely as a way to avoid a traffic fine, but as a basic precaution that can save lives.
Dubai Police plans to increase the number of smart traffic monitoring devices and expand their coverage across internal roads and major highways in the coming period.
The move will allow officers to detect traffic violations and dangerous driving behaviours more comprehensively and accurately, Brigadier bin Suwaidan said.
The expansion is part of an integrated strategy to improve traffic enforcement, enhance road safety and tackle the causes of road accidents.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan warned that Dubai Police would take firm action against motorists who repeatedly commit traffic violations, drive dangerously or disregard road safety regulations.
He said protecting lives and ensuring community safety remain among the force's highest priorities.
Smart monitoring systems and traffic patrols will continue to identify offenders and take appropriate legal action without exception.
He stressed that putting other people's lives at risk through negligence or failure to follow traffic rules is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan said the objective of intensified traffic monitoring goes beyond issuing fines. The priority is to change driving behaviour, encourage safer habits and strengthen personal responsibility among road users.
He described compliance with traffic regulations as the first line of defence against road accidents and an essential factor in protecting lives and property.
Motorists were urged to keep their full attention on the road, avoid mobile phone use and other distractions, and ensure all passengers are wearing seat belts before setting off.
Drivers should also maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead and remain alert throughout their journeys.
"Road safety is a shared responsibility, and obeying traffic laws reflects a driver's awareness and respect for the lives of others," he said.
Dubai Police will continue its road safety awareness campaigns, smart monitoring and enforcement operations to make roads safer and protect all road users from irresponsible driving.