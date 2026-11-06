Dubai Police issue 518 fines as crackdown targets loud engines and illegal modifications.
Dubai: Dubai Police impounded 218 vehicles and issued 518 traffic fines in October as part of a crackdown on motorists whose vehicles produce excessive noise, including those who deliberately accelerate to produce loud engine noises .
The enforcement action was carried out across the emirate using specialised smart monitoring devices and field patrol teams, targeting behaviour that disturbs residents and affects public tranquillity.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said authorities were intensifying efforts to curb noisy vehicles, with plans to expand the use of smart monitoring technology across more locations.
The expansion will include increasing the number of devices dedicated to detecting vehicle noise violations, improving the efficiency of monitoring operations and enabling enforcement teams to identify and deal with offenders more effectively.
He stressed that providing residents with a comfortable and peaceful environment remains a priority for Dubai Police, describing excessive vehicle noise as an unacceptable behaviour that undermines quality of life and community responsibility.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan warned that excessive vehicle noise, whether caused by illegal modifications to engines and exhaust systems or irresponsible driving, goes beyond causing inconvenience.
Such behaviour can affect residents' psychological well-being and disrupt sleep, particularly among children, elderly people and those who are ill, making it essential to address the problem and limit its impact on the community.
He said Dubai Police would take strict action against motorists who deliberately disturb residents through excessive noise.
The warning applies to owners of vehicles fitted with modifications or additions that produce loud sounds, as well as sports car drivers who misuse their vehicles by deliberately revving their engines.
He also cautioned against motorists using public roads and residential neighbourhoods as venues for showmanship, generating unnecessary noise and disturbing people.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan emphasised that owning a sports car or modifying a vehicle does not give its owner the right to disturb public tranquillity or compromise the comfort of others. Violators will face strict legal action, including vehicle impoundment, in accordance with applicable legislation, without leniency or exceptions.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan outlined the penalties for motorists whose vehicles cause excessive noise.
Under the traffic regulations, driving a vehicle that causes noise carries a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 traffic points.
Making changes to a vehicle's engine or chassis without obtaining the required licence attracts a Dh1,000 fine, 12 traffic points and impoundment of the vehicle for 30 days.
In addition, owners must pay Dh10,000 in vehicle release fees, in accordance with Dubai Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning vehicle impoundment in the emirate.
The traffic chief urged motorists to follow traffic regulations, maintain their vehicle exhaust systems in good condition and refrain from making unauthorised modifications.
He also advised drivers to avoid sudden acceleration and deliberately pressing the accelerator to produce loud engine sounds, while respecting the nature of residential neighbourhoods, particularly during night-time hours.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan called on residents to cooperate with the authorities by reporting disturbing traffic behaviour through the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police smart application or by calling 901.
He stressed that improving traffic safety and preserving public peace are shared responsibilities, requiring awareness, cooperation and commitment from all members of the community.