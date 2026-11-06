Brigadier bin Suwaidan emphasised that owning a sports car or modifying a vehicle does not give its owner the right to disturb public tranquillity or compromise the comfort of others. Violators will face strict legal action, including vehicle impoundment, in accordance with applicable legislation, without leniency or exceptions.

Such behaviour can affect residents' psychological well-being and disrupt sleep, particularly among children, elderly people and those who are ill, making it essential to address the problem and limit its impact on the community.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.