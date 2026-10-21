Dubai Police Impound 1,630 vehicles in crackdown on loud cars

7,735 fines issued in nine months as Dubai targets noisy vehicles, illegal modifications
Dubai: Dubai Police issued 7,735 traffic fines and impounded 1,630 vehicles for excessive noise and unauthorised vehicle modifications in the first nine months of 2026, as authorities stepped up efforts to curb disruptive driving behaviour and improve road safety.
The General Department of Traffic recorded 2,045 violations involving excessive vehicle noise, resulting in 333 vehicles being impounded. A further 5,690 violations were recorded for unauthorised modifications to vehicle engines or chassis, leading to the impoundment of 1,297 vehicles.
The enforcement campaign targets practices that disturb residents, particularly in residential neighbourhoods, while posing potential risks to motorists and other road users.
Under UAE traffic regulations, driving a vehicle that produces excessive noise carries a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points.
Unauthorised modifications to a vehicle's engine or chassis attract a fine of Dh1,000, 12 black points and 30 days of vehicle impoundment.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said additional measures may apply depending on the nature and severity of the offence under Dubai Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning vehicle impoundment.
These measures may also include applicable vehicle release fees in cases covered by the decree.
He stressed that Dubai Police would continue taking firm action against motorists whose behaviour threatens road safety or disrupts the community.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan said excessive noise from cars and motorcycles, particularly those fitted with modified engines or exhaust systems, remains a concern because of its impact on residents' comfort and wellbeing.
Loud vehicles can disrupt residential communities, especially late at night, affecting residents' peace and potentially harming public health.
Sudden or unusually loud sounds can also distract drivers and other road users, increasing the risk of traffic accidents.
To address the problem, Dubai Police are intensifying inspections and traffic monitoring to identify offending vehicles and take the necessary legal action against their owners.
Dubai Police are preparing to increase the number of devices used to detect and measure vehicle noise, with plans to expand their deployment across roads and locations where such violations are reported.
The technology is intended to help authorities identify sources of excessive noise and the vehicles responsible, strengthening monitoring and enforcement.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan said the expansion reflects Dubai Police's commitment to using smart technologies to enhance road safety and protect the community's quality of life.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged vehicle owners, particularly young motorists, to comply with traffic regulations, avoid unauthorised modifications to engines and exhaust systems, and refrain from driving in ways that disturb others.
He emphasised that responsible driving reflects respect for fellow motorists, residents and the wider community.
He also said increased enforcement and growing public awareness had contributed to a recent decline in excessive vehicle noise.
Dubai Police will continue strengthening monitoring operations and public awareness initiatives to maintain this progress and discourage behaviour that compromises safety or disturbs residents.
Dubai Police have encouraged motorists and community members to visit the Aman Roads Platform at www.amanroads.gov.ae for practical guidance and educational information on traffic safety.
The platform aims to raise awareness of dangerous driving practices, encourage compliance with traffic regulations and help prevent accidents, thereby protecting lives and property.