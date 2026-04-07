How Dubai Police are cracking down on noisy, reckless driving across the emirate
Dubai: Dubai's roads are among the busiest in the world, and keeping the peace has become a policing priority. Since 2021, Dubai Police's Quiet Roads Initiative has been cracking down on noisy, reckless, and disruptive driving across the emirate, with thousands of fines issued and vehicles seized.
Here's everything you need to know about the campaign, the violations it targets, and the penalties you could face.
What is the Quiet Roads Initiative?
Dubai is home to one of the world's most complex and impressive inner-city road networks and with traffic notoriously busy, managing the impact on residents has become a priority for authorities.
In response, Dubai Police launched the Quiet Roads Initiative in 2021. The programme aims to enhance public tranquillity, improve road safety, and raise the quality of life in residential communities across the emirate.
Led by the General Department of Traffic, the initiative targets noise pollution, reckless driving, and disruptive behaviour — using data analysis of complaints and community reports to identify enforcement hotspots and recurring violations.
The scale of enforcement has been significant. Dubai Police have recorded the following since the initiative began:
Vehicles seized - 1,230
Traffic fines issued - 33,372
Motorcycle violations - 17,117
E-bike and cycle violations - 14,094
Among the specific offences recorded: 1,178 cases of unauthorised vehicle modifications, 412 noise-related offences, 341 cases of reckless driving, and 230 violations involving the misuse of horns or sound systems.
If you're driving in Dubai, the following violations fall under the Quiet Roads Initiative. Penalties can be severe, so it pays to know the rules.
Driving a noisy vehicle - 12 black points, Dh2,000
Driving in residential areas, educational zones or near hospitals in a way that endangers others - Dh400
Driving in a way that endangers the driver's life or the safety of others - 23 black points, vehicle impounded for 60 days, Dh2,000
Driving a heavy vehicle dangerously - Licence frozen for one year, Dh3,000
Modifying an engine or chassis without permission - 12 black points, vehicle impounded for 30 days, Dh1,000