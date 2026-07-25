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Dubai: No permits for major engine and excessive noise modifications

Rules are designed to protect road users and preserve approved safety standards

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Dubai: No permits for major engine and excessive noise modifications
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Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed that it does not issue permits for major modifications to vehicle engines, excessive noise levels or any alterations that change a vehicle's original factory specifications, saying the restrictions are designed to protect road users and ensure vehicles continue to meet approved safety standards.

Ahmed Mahboob, Chief Executive Officer of the Licensing Agency at the RTA, urged vehicle owners to consult the authority before carrying out any modifications, warning that some changes may involve significant costs but ultimately fail to meet regulatory requirements.

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He said the RTA has specialist teams that assess proposed modifications and can advise owners on whether they comply with approved standards before any work begins, according to Al Bayan newspaper.

Mahboob added that modifications must not alter a vehicle's engine or components in a way that changes its original specifications, noting that vehicles supplied by manufacturers are built and tested according to international safety standards.

He noted that the authority can recommend adjustments to proposed modifications to ensure they comply with regulations, rather than requiring owners to reverse unauthorised changes later.

He stressed that no permits are issued for substantial engine upgrades or modifications that increase vehicle noise.

The approved maximum noise level is 95 decibels, and compliance is monitored by the relevant authorities.

Mahboob said the overriding objective of the regulations is to safeguard drivers, pedestrians and all road users by ensuring vehicles remain within approved safety requirements.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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