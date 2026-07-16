RTA's online auction includes private, classic vehicle and motorcycle plates
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will auction 150 premium three-, four- and five-digit number plates for private vehicles, classic vehicles and motorcycles in its 83rd online auction.
The plates carry the codes A, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z.
Registration opens on July 20, bidding starts on July 27, and bidding runs for five days.
Participants must have a Dubai traffic file. A refundable security cheque of AED 5,000 is required, along with a non-refundable participation fee of AED 120. A 5% VAT applies to all sales.
Payments for registration can be made at RTA Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Al Barsha and Deira, or online through the RTA website.
Successful bidders must complete payment within 10 working days of the auction closing. Payments can be made at service provider centres, in cash for amounts up to AED 50,000, or by certified cheque or credit card for amounts exceeding AED 50,000. Payment can also be completed at Customer Happiness Centres or through RTA’s website.