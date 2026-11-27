Driver filmed reckless driving, hard-shoulder overtaking and dangerous lane changes
Dubai: Dubai Police have impounded a vehicle after its driver was caught committing multiple dangerous traffic violations while filming his stunts to attract views on social media. The driver faces an Dh50,000 vehicle release fee under Dubai's vehicle impoundment law.
The violations included reckless driving, failing to stay in the designated lane, overtaking on the hard shoulder and dangerously weaving between vehicles, putting the lives of other motorists and road users at risk.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said specialised traffic teams identified the vehicle after monitoring a video circulating on social media. Police subsequently impounded the vehicle and took legal action against the driver.
Under Dubai Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning vehicle impoundment, an Dh50,000 fee applies to release the vehicle in such cases.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan strongly condemned the driver's behaviour, describing it as a blatant disregard for human life and public safety. He stressed that Dubai Police would not tolerate anyone using public roads to show off, seek fame or generate social media views through dangerous driving.
He warned that overtaking on the hard shoulder, weaving between vehicles and making sudden manoeuvres could trigger serious traffic accidents, resulting in loss of life and damage to property.
"Seeking attention on social media can never justify putting other people's lives at risk," he stressed.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged motorists to follow traffic laws and regulations, observe speed limits, maintain safe distances between vehicles, stay in their designated lanes and avoid dangerous overtaking.
He also called on drivers to exercise patience and responsibility behind the wheel, reaffirming that protecting lives remains a top priority for Dubai Police.
The officer warned that filming and sharing videos of dangerous driving to gain fame or attract views could encourage others, particularly young people and teenagers, to imitate such behaviour.
He highlighted the importance of using social media responsibly and cautioned against turning traffic violations and reckless driving into entertainment at the expense of human lives.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan called on members of the public to help improve road safety by reporting dangerous driving through the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app or the We Are All Police service, rather than simply circulating videos of violations on social media.
Such reports help police identify offenders, take the necessary legal action and curb dangerous driving practices.
He reaffirmed that Dubai Police's smart traffic monitoring systems, alongside specialised field teams, continue to detect dangerous driving and take firm action against offenders.
"Public roads are no place for showing off or seeking fame, and gaining social media views must never come at the expense of innocent lives and public safety," Brigadier bin Suwaidan said.