The incident was detected by the competent authorities, which closely monitored the behaviour and immediately launched search and investigation operations. Field teams were able to identify the two suspects, apprehend them, and impound the vehicles used in the violations.

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested two young men, aged 18 and 20, after they were caught performing dangerous driving stunts with their private vehicles in one of the emirate’s areas, endangering their lives and the safety of other road users.

The police also renewed their warning against dangerous driving practices, including stunt driving, drifting, sudden swerving, and reckless speeding. They noted that the Federal Traffic Law imposes strict penalties on anyone who drives in a manner that endangers their life or the lives and safety of others, or causes damage to public or private property, including vehicle impoundment and referral to the competent judicial authorities.

Ras Al Khaimah Police stressed that such reckless behaviour poses a direct threat to public safety and reflects a serious disregard for traffic laws and road discipline. They reaffirmed that they will not tolerate any actions that endanger the lives of community members or compromise public safety.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.