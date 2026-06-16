RAK Police stressed that such reckless behaviour poses a direct threat to public safety
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested two young men, aged 18 and 20, after they were caught performing dangerous driving stunts with their private vehicles in one of the emirate’s areas, endangering their lives and the safety of other road users.
The incident was detected by the competent authorities, which closely monitored the behaviour and immediately launched search and investigation operations. Field teams were able to identify the two suspects, apprehend them, and impound the vehicles used in the violations.
Police confirmed that the case has been referred to the relevant authorities to complete legal procedures.
Ras Al Khaimah Police stressed that such reckless behaviour poses a direct threat to public safety and reflects a serious disregard for traffic laws and road discipline. They reaffirmed that they will not tolerate any actions that endanger the lives of community members or compromise public safety.
The police also renewed their warning against dangerous driving practices, including stunt driving, drifting, sudden swerving, and reckless speeding. They noted that the Federal Traffic Law imposes strict penalties on anyone who drives in a manner that endangers their life or the lives and safety of others, or causes damage to public or private property, including vehicle impoundment and referral to the competent judicial authorities.