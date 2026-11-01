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Dubai Police issue 48,950 fines for expired vehicle registration

Driving with expired registration risks faults and accidents if vehicles aren't inspected

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Periodic technical inspections help identify faults in essential components, including tyres, brakes, lighting and steering systems.
Periodic technical inspections help identify faults in essential components, including tyres, brakes, lighting and steering systems.

Dubai: Dubai Police issued 48,950 traffic fines for driving vehicles with expired registration during the first 10 months of the year, with January recording the highest number of violations.

Motorists caught driving with expired registration face a Dh500 fine, four traffic points and seven days of vehicle impoundment, according to Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.

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The penalties apply under traffic regulations, and police have urged vehicle owners to renew their registration before it expires.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan also warned that driving with expired registration can pose safety risks, particularly when vehicles are not regularly inspected.

Periodic technical inspections help identify faults in essential components, including tyres, brakes, lighting and steering systems. Failure to address mechanical problems could lead to unexpected breakdowns and traffic accidents, he said.

Motorists may also face additional financial and legal consequences if their vehicle insurance has expired and they are involved in an accident.

January records highest number of violations

Dubai Police statistics show that 6,977 violations were recorded in January, the highest monthly figure during the 10-month period.

February followed with 6,768 violations, while March recorded 6,573. July ranked fourth with 6,404 cases.

The remaining monthly figures were:

  • June: 4,965

  • August: 4,859

  • September: 4,763

  • October: 4,056

  • April: 2,601

  • May: 984

How to avoid expired registration fines

Dubai Police urged motorists to keep track of their vehicle registration and insurance expiry dates and arrange technical inspections on time.

Drivers can use smart services provided by Dubai Police and other relevant authorities to check and pay outstanding traffic fines and complete vehicle registration renewal procedures.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan also advised vehicle owners to settle outstanding fines promptly rather than allowing them to accumulate.

Police stressed that keeping vehicles registered, insured and roadworthy is essential to reducing mechanical failures and protecting motorists and other road users.

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