Kite Beach sees 1,194 scooters seized as police target dangerous riding practices
Dubai: Teenagers performing dangerous stunts on electric scooters, including riding on one wheel in crowded public areas, have prompted a major crackdown by Dubai Police, with 1,903 electric bikes and scooters impounded in just one week.
Police said the reckless behaviour, some of which was captured in videos circulating on social media, posed a serious risk to riders, pedestrians and families visiting popular recreational destinations.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said intensified traffic patrols had resulted in the seizure of 1,903 electric bikes and scooters over seven days, as authorities stepped up efforts to curb dangerous riding and prevent accidents.
Kite Beach in Jumeirah was among the main locations targeted, with police impounding 1,194 electric bikes and scooters there in just seven days for various violations.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan said officers had observed several dangerous incidents involving teenagers in the area. Videos circulating on social media showed some riders lifting their scooters onto one wheel and performing risky stunts in places frequented by families and visitors.
He warned that such practices could result in serious accidents and injuries, stressing the need for immediate intervention to prevent harm to riders and members of the public.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan said performing stunts or riding an electric scooter on one wheel could cause riders to lose their balance and control, increasing the likelihood of falls and collisions with pedestrians.
The risks are particularly high in crowded recreational areas, where families, children and beachgoers share public spaces.
"These practices are not a form of entertainment or a demonstration of skill. They are reckless actions that could have tragic consequences," he said.
Dubai Police will continue to deploy additional traffic patrols and enforcement teams across tourist attractions, recreational destinations and areas popular with electric scooter users, Brigadier bin Suwaidan said.
Officers will pay particular attention to locations where dangerous riding violations have been repeatedly reported.
He warned that anyone caught performing hazardous stunts would face legal action, including the impoundment of their electric bikes or scooters.
The senior officer called on parents to closely supervise their children and ensure they use electric scooters responsibly and comply with traffic regulations.
He urged families to educate young riders about the consequences of reckless behaviour and ensure they follow basic safety requirements, including using designated riding areas, wearing protective equipment, particularly helmets, and avoiding crowded pedestrian zones.
Riders were also warned against excessive speed, carrying passengers and performing manoeuvres that could cause them to lose control.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged residents and social media users not to circulate videos showing dangerous electric scooter stunts, warning that sharing such footage could encourage other teenagers to imitate the behaviour in pursuit of online attention, popularity and views.
He said the incidents could also create a misleading impression of safety standards and community behaviour in Dubai.
"These are isolated actions committed by a small number of individuals who disregard the rules. They do not reflect the behaviour of the wider community," he said.
How to report dangerous electric scooter riding
Dubai Police urged residents and visitors to report dangerous riding practices through the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app or by calling 901 under the We Are All Police programme.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan said reporting violations directly to the authorities, rather than sharing footage online, would allow police to intervene promptly, prevent further incidents and strengthen community efforts to protect public safety.