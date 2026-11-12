Where to ride in Abu Dhabi: The best cycling spots in and around the city

With the cool season here, this is the best time of year to get out on two wheels
Where else can you ride a Formula 1 track for free on a weeknight, spin past dunes under solar-powered lights, and finish the weekend on the climb?
With the cool season here and a brand-new velodrome due to open in December, this is the best time of year to get out on two wheels.
Here are the spots worth your time, from family-friendly loops to a genuine mountain test, with the practical details checked against current sources.
The headline act. Through the TrainYAS programmes, the 5.281 km Grand Prix circuit opens to the public for free walking, running and cycling sessions. It is floodlit, traffic-free and smooth enough to make any bike feel faster.
Three programmes: TrainYAS (open to all), TrainYAS Ladies (women-only) and TrainAM (morning, cycling only, bring your own bike).
Free bikes: Abu Dhabi Cycling Club lends adult and child bikes at the ComYAS Village for evening sessions, with limited helmets. The minimum age for the loaner bikes is 12.
Rules: Register online for a free digital QR pass first. Helmets and closed shoes are compulsory for cyclists, and under-13s must be with an adult.
Timing: evening sessions typically open around 6 pm, with cyclist entry closing at about 9.45 pm and the track clearing at 10 pm.
Check before you go: session days have shifted between seasons, so confirm on the circuit's online schedule. This year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix runs 3 to 6 December, so expect the track calendar to change around race week.
If Abu Dhabi has a home for cycling, this is it. The island off Al Bateen has about 28 km of cycling track in total, and it is minutes from downtown.
Road loops: purpose-built loops from 1 km up to 10 km, with coastal and skyline views. The short loops suit kids and first rides; the 10 km circuit is where training groups do laps.
Hours: 5 am to midnight daily, according to the island's own site.
Rentals: Wolfi's and Yas Cycles both hire bikes on the island.
Trail X: opened in November 2021, this is Abu Dhabi's first purpose-built mountain bike trail, with 15 km of singletrack across four difficulty levels.
Coming in December: Velodrome Abu Dhabi, the UAE's first indoor velodrome, with a UCI Category 1 track and a rooftop cycling loop reached by a 600 m spiral ramp. Organisers say the SIXDAYS track racing event on 11 to 13 December 2026 will mark its opening.
Heads-up: the island hosts the World Triathlon Championship Series and Multisport Championships from 13 to 22 November 2026. Check for course closures before heading out that week.
A ribbon of smooth tarmac running through open dunes, with nothing around but sand and sky. Al Wathba is the serious rider's favourite for long, uninterrupted efforts, and it is spectacular at sunrise and sunset.
Distance: loops of roughly 8 km up to 30 km. Government figures put the total network at about 40 km.
Access: free and open 24 hours, with solar-powered lighting for night rides.
Getting there: off the E22 Abu Dhabi to Al Ain road, near the Camel Race Track. Allow 40 to 50 minutes by car from the city.
Rentals: FLS Bikes (Front Line Sports) hires bikes on site, from AED 30 an hour. Listed hours are 4 pm to 10 pm Sunday to Thursday, and from 6.30 am on Friday and Saturday.
Bring: plenty of water and snacks. The track is very exposed, so even in winter, ride early or late.
The easy, scenic choice: a dedicated waterfront bike path of about 8 km, with turquoise water on one side and the skyline on the other. It is perfect for a relaxed evening ride or an outing with the kids, with plenty of cafes for a mid-ride stop.
No bike? Careem Bike has docked bike-share stations on the Corniche, unlocked through the Careem app. Byky also runs rental points there, including family bikes and pedal carts.
Etiquette: you share the space with walkers, runners and skaters, so keep the speed down and save the intervals for the tracks.
You don't need a dedicated track to ride in Abu Dhabi, truly.
Saadiyat Island: Paths run past the Cultural District, home to Louvre Abu Dhabi. Weekend group rides often use the Saadiyat route between Yas and the Corniche. Work due in 2027 will extend the island's path into a continuous 12 km corridor to Umm Yifeenah Island.
Yas, Al Raha and Khalifa City: green cycle lanes between road and pavement make flat, easy riding for linking neighbourhoods.
Al Maryah and Al Reem: waterfront paths for short loops, with Careem Bike stations on Yas, Reem and elsewhere if you want to ride one way.
The bigger picture: the planned 109 km Abu Dhabi Loop will link key destinations with a segregated cycleway. It is still in development, so treat it as one to watch.
About 90 minutes' drive from the capital, Al Ain is where Abu Dhabi cycling goes vertical.
Jebel Hafeet is the emirate's highest peak and the UAE Tour's queen stage. The race's summit finish is 10.8 km at an average 6.6%. The 1980 mountain road has two lanes up and one down, sweeping switchbacks and a panoramic finish over Al Ain and the desert.
Riders usually park at Green Mubazzarah, at the foot of the climb.
Go at first light: there is no shade, and the descent needs care.
Gentler options in Al Ain:
Al Ain Cycling Track: a flat, 23 km route suited to all levels.
Al Ain Oasis: lit paths under the date palms, ideal for an easy family ride. Wolfi's rents bikes in Al Ain, and the Oasis and Al Ain Zoo offer rentals too; check at the gate.