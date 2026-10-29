Rental shops, bike-share e-bikes and buying options before Sunday's Sheikh Zayed Road ride
Dubai: Want to cycle down the middle of Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday but do not own a bike? You can still take part in Dubai Ride.
The free event, which opens the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge on Sunday, November 1, offers a 12km route along Sheikh Zayed Road and a 4km family loop through Downtown Dubai, passing the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera.
There is one catch. According to the official Dubai Ride FAQs, no rental bikes are provided at the event itself, so you will need to sort one out beforehand. Here are your options.
When: Sunday, November 1. Routes open at 6.15am
Where: Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai
Price: Free, registration required
If you want a proper road or mountain bike for the morning, several bike shops across the city offer rentals.
Wolfi's Bike Shop, which has been part of the UAE's cycling scene since 2002, has more than 100 rental bikes, from children's bikes to full carbon road and mountain bikes. Prices start from Dh75 per hour, and bikes can be booked online and collected from its flagship store in Dubai or its outlet at Last Exit in Al Qudra. It also has branches in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
Other rental outlets at the Al Qudra Cycle Track, including First Ride and the Trek Bicycle store, also hire out bikes. Check their terms before booking, as some require bikes to be collected and returned at Al Qudra.
Since riders are advised to arrive at their start gate between 4am and 6am, plan to collect your bike on Saturday.
For something more flexible, Careem Bike runs a network of docked, pedal-assisted e-bikes in partnership with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Download the Careem app, tap the Bike tile, choose a pass and scan the QR code at your nearest station to unlock a bike. It can be returned to any station in the network. A single trip pass costs Dh19 for a 45-minute ride, according to Careem, while daily, weekly and monthly passes are also available.
Pedal-assisted e-bikes are allowed on the routes, but electric scooters and other motorised vehicles are not.
If you plan to keep riding after the challenge, buying may make more sense. Bike shops across Dubai sell road, hybrid and mountain bikes, including BikeEra's showroom on Umm Suqeim Street.
A specially supported entry point will be available on the day for people of determination using handcycles, tandem bikes and adapted bicycles. More details are given during registration.
Whichever option you choose, a few rules apply. Your bike must be in good working condition and suitable for road cycling, and helmets are mandatory for everyone, including children in bike seats or trailers. Rentals may not include a helmet, so check before you go.
Bikes are not allowed on the Dubai Metro, so plan to cycle or drive to your start gate.
You cannot ride without a bib. Registered riders can collect their bib and T-shirt from the Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village at Zabeel Park, Gate 2.
Collection runs from 4pm to 11pm on Thursday, October 29, and Friday, October 30, and from 8am to midnight on Saturday, October 31.
If you have not signed up yet, registration is open on the Dubai Fitness Challenge website.