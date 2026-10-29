Dubai Ride 2026: RTA announces designated car parks for cyclists, here’s where to park on Sunday

Dubai Ride is one of the highlights of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the annual 30-day initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to encourage residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of activity a day for 30 days. Once a year, Sheikh Zayed Road becomes a car-free cycling track with the skyline as its backdrop. Last year’s edition drew a record 40,327 cyclists, and organisers expect even more riders this time.