Dubai Ride 2026: RTA announces designated car parks for cyclists, here’s where to park on Sunday

Cyclists advised to use designated parking for smooth Dubai Ride experience
Dubai: If you’re cycling down Sheikh Zayed Road this Sunday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has made the morning a little easier by naming designated parking locations for Dubai Ride 2026.
Dubai Ride takes place on Sunday, November 1. Riders are asked to arrive between 4am and 6am. Cycling begins at 6.15am, gates close at 7.30am and roads reopen to traffic at 8.15am, so getting there early is key.
To make arrival smoother, the RTA has asked participants to leave their cars at one of three locations “and head directly to the event”:
Dubai World Trade Centre Parking
Dubai Mall Parking
Dubai Mall Zabeel Parking
All three sites are close to the start points along Sheikh Zayed Road and in Downtown Dubai.
This year’s event again offers two routes. The 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route takes cyclists from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park and back, including a climb over the Dubai Canal bridge, and suits more experienced riders. The 4km Downtown family route is a flat ride along Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa.
There are five starting points for the Sheikh Zayed Road route: Museum of the Future, Al Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay and Lower Financial Street. The Downtown route has a single start point. Riders should finish at the same gate they started from.
Participation is free, but cyclists must register at dubairide.com. Bibs can be collected from the Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village at Zabeel Park until October 31, and riders need their registration QR code. Participants must bring their own bike and a helmet. E-bikes are allowed but scooters are not.
Dubai Ride is one of the highlights of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the annual 30-day initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to encourage residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of activity a day for 30 days. Once a year, Sheikh Zayed Road becomes a car-free cycling track with the skyline as its backdrop. Last year’s edition drew a record 40,327 cyclists, and organisers expect even more riders this time.