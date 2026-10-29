Mohammed Al Shehhi, a data scientist and lecturer at the Higher Colleges of Technology, developed the system to help protect internet-connected devices, including home surveillance cameras, smart appliances, sensors and industrial equipment. By reducing the computing power and memory required for threat detection, the technology could pave the way for more efficient cybersecurity solutions for devices with limited processing capabilities.

Al Shehhi will present his findings today at the 12th World Internet of Things (IoT) Congress, taking place at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi from October 26 to 29. The UAE is hosting the international conference for the first time, bringing together researchers and experts from academia, industry and government to discuss artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and smart cities.

As the number of connected devices grows, so does the need for cybersecurity solutions that can operate within tight hardware limits. Devices such as surveillance cameras, smart refrigerators, washing machines, sensors and industrial equipment often have limited memory and processing power to run conventional security software.

However, the technology remains at the research and development stage and has not yet been commercially deployed in homes or industrial facilities. The results are based on scientific tests using benchmark datasets and physical hardware, and further development is required before commercial use.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.