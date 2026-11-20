For Al Shehhi, the partnership comes as he enters another important phase of a career that began on the mat as an 11-year-old and has already brought success on the international stage.

“Wearing the UAE flag is a responsibility and a source of pride for me, and my goal is to continue making my country proud on the biggest stages in the world,” he said.

“Although my ultimate goal is to become World Champion, reaching the final and standing on the podium in my first appearance was a major milestone in my career and gave me even more motivation to return and fight for gold,” he said.

His progress was interrupted in 2024 when a broken hand required surgery and kept him out of competition for four months. He returned at the Grand Slam in Russia, winning gold before helping the UAE National Team secure another world title in Greece.

That year, he won gold for the UAE at the Asian Games in China and added victories at the World Championship in Mongolia and the World Combat Games in Saudi Arabia. He also finished runner-up in the black belt category at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

He made an immediate impact on his next appearance in 2015, winning silver in the white belt category. That result laid the foundation for a career that has since seen him collect titles at international competitions and the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

The signing marks another milestone in the career of the Abu Dhabi-based fighter, who has represented the UAE National Team at the highest levels of the sport and won gold at the Asian Games.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.