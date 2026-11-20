Emirati Jiu-Jitsu star Khaled Al Shehhi joins Red Bull's global athlete roster
Dubai: Red Bull has signed Emirati Jiu-Jitsu athlete Khaled Mohammed Al Shehhi, making him the energy drink brand’s first-ever Jiu-Jitsu athlete globally.
The signing marks another milestone in the career of the Abu Dhabi-based fighter, who has represented the UAE National Team at the highest levels of the sport and won gold at the Asian Games.
Al Shehhi began practising Jiu-Jitsu in 2013 and competed at his first World Championship a year later, aged just 11. Although he returned without a medal, the experience strengthened his determination to succeed.
He made an immediate impact on his next appearance in 2015, winning silver in the white belt category. That result laid the foundation for a career that has since seen him collect titles at international competitions and the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.
At 17, Al Shehhi moved into adult competition, taking on more experienced opponents as he continued to develop his record. Receiving his black belt in 2023 proved a turning point.
That year, he won gold for the UAE at the Asian Games in China and added victories at the World Championship in Mongolia and the World Combat Games in Saudi Arabia. He also finished runner-up in the black belt category at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.
His progress was interrupted in 2024 when a broken hand required surgery and kept him out of competition for four months. He returned at the Grand Slam in Russia, winning gold before helping the UAE National Team secure another world title in Greece.
Al Shehhi reached another milestone in 2026 when he made his debut at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World Championship at black belt level. He reached the final and claimed silver.
“Although my ultimate goal is to become World Champion, reaching the final and standing on the podium in my first appearance was a major milestone in my career and gave me even more motivation to return and fight for gold,” he said.
Joining Red Bull’s athlete roster gives Al Shehhi another platform as he pursues two major ambitions: becoming an IBJJF black belt world champion and winning the coveted gold belt at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.
He also hopes his journey will inspire young Emiratis to take up the sport and pursue their own goals.
“Wearing the UAE flag is a responsibility and a source of pride for me, and my goal is to continue making my country proud on the biggest stages in the world,” he said.
For Al Shehhi, the partnership comes as he enters another important phase of a career that began on the mat as an 11-year-old and has already brought success on the international stage.