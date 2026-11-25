Emirati athlete achieves decade-long dream with black belt gold in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: In 2016, he won his first gold medal at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.
Ten years later, he has completed the set.
Omar Alsuwaidi of Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team made history last week at Mubadala Arena, becoming the first Emirati athlete to win gold at all five belt levels of the tournament.
The final piece of the puzzle fell into place at the 18th edition, where he claimed the men's professional black belt 56kg title, defeating Brazil's Josue Braga of Commando Group in the final.
It was the moment that closed a decade-long journey, and one that required patience as much as skill.
One belt at a time
Jiu-jitsu is a sport that cannot be rushed.
Every belt must be earned, and every promotion brings stronger opponents who have spent years refining their craft. Alsuwaidi's path through the ranks shows how consistently he met that challenge.
He won the white belt title in 2016, then added blue belt gold in 2020, purple belt gold in 2021 and brown belt gold in 2023. The black belt, the highest and most competitive level of all, arrived in 2026.
Along the way, the competition only got tougher. Alsuwaidi kept winning regardless.
"When I won my first gold medal in 2016, I dreamed of continuing to improve and one day reaching the highest level of jiu-jitsu," he said. "Now, 10 years later, I'm very proud to have achieved that dream and won gold at every belt level, including black belt. Every medal came with its own challenges, but the 2026 gold means a lot to me because it represents years of training, hard work and sacrifice."
A final against Brazil
The black belt final carried extra weight. Brazil is a historic powerhouse of the sport, and Braga, representing Commando Group, stood between Alsuwaidi and a place in the record books.
Competing in the 56kg division at Mubadala Arena, with the Abu Dhabi crowd behind him, the Emirati took the title and with it a milestone no compatriot had reached before.
What stands out in Alsuwaidi's story is not only the number of medals, but the mindset behind them. Success never became a place to rest. Each victory simply raised the bar.
"I'm proud of all my medals, but what makes me even prouder is that I never stopped trying to improve. Every gold medal gave me a new challenge and pushed me to work towards the next level." he said.
Built to produce champions
His achievement also says something larger about the state of the sport in the UAE. With the support of the UAE leadership, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the National Team's training programmes and local clubs, Emirati athletes have been able to develop their skills and gain valuable experience competing against international rivals.
Alsuwaidi was quick to credit that foundation. He thanked the UAE leadership, the federation, led by Abdulmunem Alhashmi, and his family for their support throughout his career, highlighting the opportunities provided to Emirati athletes to test themselves against the world's best.
An example for young athletes
Having come through every level himself, Alsuwaidi is well placed to speak to those still at the beginning.
"I hope my journey inspires young athletes to believe in their dreams and recognise that success is built through patience and hard work," he said. "I want them to see that Emirati athletes can reach the highest level and sustain their success. Winning black belt gold is a major milestone for me, but it also marks the beginning of greater ambitions."
His victory was part of a wider breakthrough for the host nation. At the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, UAE athletes delivered their best-ever result in the men's professional black belt divisions, securing two gold medals and one silver.
It is a sign that Emirati jiu-jitsu is not only growing but competing at the very top of the sport.
For Alsuwaidi, the story does not end here. Ten years after his first gold, he has everything he set out to win in Abu Dhabi, and by his own account, he is only getting started.