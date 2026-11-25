"When I won my first gold medal in 2016, I dreamed of continuing to improve and one day reaching the highest level of jiu-jitsu," he said. "Now, 10 years later, I'm very proud to have achieved that dream and won gold at every belt level, including black belt. Every medal came with its own challenges, but the 2026 gold means a lot to me because it represents years of training, hard work and sacrifice."