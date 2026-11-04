GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

‘I don’t feel there’s any risk’: Rory McIlroy confident in UAE safety ahead of Abu Dhabi Championship

McIlroy once again expresses confidence in UAE safety amid regional uncertainty

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
McIlroy is yet to win an Abu Dhabi Championship having finished runner-up four times
McIlroy is yet to win an Abu Dhabi Championship having finished runner-up four times

Dubai: Rory McIlroy has insisted he feels completely safe competing in the UAE despite ongoing uncertainty across the wider Middle East, as the Northern Irish golfer prepares for this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Speaking to the media ahead of the tournament, which takes place at Yas Links from November 5-8, McIlroy addressed concerns surrounding travel to the region and explained why he remains confident about competing in the Emirates.

"I don't feel unsafe," McIlroy said.

"Even if something was to happen, I wouldn't feel unsafe."

The four-time Major champion also praised the UAE's security capabilities, suggesting he would remain comfortable in the country even if the regional situation were to change.

"The UAE has great defensive systems," he said.

"If they closed the airspace like they did before I would still feel safe, I wouldn't feel like I'd be in any danger."

"I kept asking the questions to the DP World Tour and everyone deems that it's safe to be here, so who am I to say otherwise."

His comments come as the UAE prepares to host two of the biggest tournaments on the DP World Tour calendar, with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship followed by the season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

Both events form part of the DP World Tour Play-Offs, where the leading players compete for valuable ranking points and the opportunity to finish the season as Race to Dubai champion.

For McIlroy, the decision to compete in the UAE is also driven by his determination to finish the year strongly and make history, with the Northern Irishman chasing an eighth Race to Dubai title that would see him equal Colin Montgomerie's all-time record, while also securing a fifth consecutive crown.

"This is important to me, I want to end my year well and have a chance to win another Race to Dubai," he said.

"I don't feel like there's any risk coming here but if I didn't feel like there was a risk, the reward is worth it."

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GolfRory McIlroy

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi Championship celebrates 10,000 young golfers

Abu Dhabi Championship celebrates 10,000 young golfers

3m read
Jon Rahm will make his debut in Abu Dhabi next month

Jon Rahm to make debut at Abu Dhabi Championship

2m read
The two gloved player returns to defend his title

Major champion Rai set for Abu Dhabi title defence

2m read
Golf fans in the UAE are in for a treat in November

McIlroy confirms 'fantastic' Abu Dhabi return

2m read