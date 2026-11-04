‘I don’t feel there’s any risk’: Rory McIlroy confident in UAE safety ahead of Abu Dhabi Championship

Dubai: Rory McIlroy has insisted he feels completely safe competing in the UAE despite ongoing uncertainty across the wider Middle East, as the Northern Irish golfer prepares for this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Speaking to the media ahead of the tournament, which takes place at Yas Links from November 5-8, McIlroy addressed concerns surrounding travel to the region and explained why he remains confident about competing in the Emirates.

The four-time Major champion also praised the UAE's security capabilities, suggesting he would remain comfortable in the country even if the regional situation were to change.

"If they closed the airspace like they did before I would still feel safe, I wouldn't feel like I'd be in any danger."

"I kept asking the questions to the DP World Tour and everyone deems that it's safe to be here, so who am I to say otherwise."

His comments come as the UAE prepares to host two of the biggest tournaments on the DP World Tour calendar, with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship followed by the season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

Both events form part of the DP World Tour Play-Offs, where the leading players compete for valuable ranking points and the opportunity to finish the season as Race to Dubai champion.

For McIlroy, the decision to compete in the UAE is also driven by his determination to finish the year strongly and make history, with the Northern Irishman chasing an eighth Race to Dubai title that would see him equal Colin Montgomerie's all-time record, while also securing a fifth consecutive crown.

"This is important to me, I want to end my year well and have a chance to win another Race to Dubai," he said.

"I don't feel like there's any risk coming here but if I didn't feel like there was a risk, the reward is worth it."

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.