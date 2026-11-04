‘Best-conditioned course we play all year’: Aaron Rai hails Yas Links ahead of Abu Dhabi title defence

The defending champion praises Yas Links course and dismisses regional safety concerns
Dubai: Defending Abu Dhabi Championship champion Aaron Rai has expressed his excitement at returning to Yas Links, describing the course as one of the finest on the golfing calendar while insisting he has no concerns about competing in the UAE amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Speaking exclusively to Gulf News ahead of the tournament, the Englishman reflected on the significance of returning to the venue where he enjoyed one of the biggest victories of his career.
Rai claimed the title in dramatic fashion last year, defeating fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood in a play-off to secure a memorable victory in the UAE capital.
Now returning as defending champion, the 31-year-old is determined to produce another strong performance, although he insists his preparation will remain unchanged.
"Obviously it's a really special week for me," Rai said.
"I'll always do my best in terms of my preparation from Monday to Wednesday, and then it's just about performing at my best from Thursday to Sunday."
Having competed at some of the world's most prestigious golf courses throughout his career, Rai reserved particularly high praise for Yas Links, describing its immaculate condition as unmatched on the professional circuit.
"I think condition wise, I’d say it’s the best condition course we play during the year," he said.
"I walked round a few holes last week and I couldn’t even find a divert on the fairways and the greens were absolutely flawless."
The defending champion also highlighted the course's distinctive layout, which has helped establish Yas Links as one of the leading venues on the DP World Tour.
"It's also extremely well designed and very unique, they've done a fantastic job here," he added.
Beyond the golf course, Rai was also asked whether the ongoing tensions across the Middle East had raised any concerns about travelling to Abu Dhabi.
The Englishman was quick to dismiss any reservations, expressing his confidence in the DP World Tour and its approach to staging tournaments in the region.
"No, not particularly," Rai said when asked whether he had any concerns.
"The DP World Tour do a great job in hosting events, and they’re very mindful of the space that we're in."
He then delivered a clear message of confidence in the tournament organisers.
"If it's good enough for the DP World Tour to be here, it's certainly good enough for me."
With fond memories of last year's triumph and an appreciation for the course, the Englishman will be hoping to add another successful chapter to his Abu Dhabi story.