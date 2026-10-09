Major champion Aaron Rai set for Abu Dhabi title defence

Rai returns to defend his Abu Dhabi title as a Major champion at Yas Links in November
Dubai: Aaron Rai will head back to the UAE as a Major champion when he attempts to retain his Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship crown, with the tournament launching the DP World Tour Play-Offs from November 5–8.
The Englishman secured his second Rolex Series victory at Yas Links last November, beating Tommy Fleetwood in a thrilling play-off. He has since enjoyed another memorable year on the course.
In May, Rai, 31, captured his first Major title at Aronimink Golf Club, displaying remarkable composure to win the PGA Championship. A brilliant back nine saw him become the first Englishman in 107 years to claim the Wanamaker Trophy.
His Major performances also earned him the inaugural Rory McIlroy Award. The honour recognises the DP World Tour member who accumulates the most Race to Dubai points across the four Major Championships. Rai's results included a 48th-place finish at the Masters, a tied 11th at the US Open and a tied 79th at The Open.
“Winning at Yas Links last year was a really special moment for me, so I’m really looking forward to going back and defending the title. It is a tournament that has a lot of history and a golf course that I really enjoy,” said Rai, who sits fifth in the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World.
“I always enjoy practicing and playing Abu Dhabi and fortunately, through playing well till date, I’m looking forward to finishing the year on the Race to Dubai."
Rory McIlroy is also set to compete at the penultimate tournament of the DP World Tour campaign. The Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship is organised by the DP World Tour and Abu Dhabi Sports Council and will run from November 5–8.
Yas Links will welcome the leading 70 available players in the Race to Dubai Rankings, with the top 50 progressing to the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai the following week.
General admission is free for the opening two days, while tickets for the final two days start at AED 75.
Spectators can also opt for Bar on Nine, the Ticket+ package that proved hugely popular in 2025. A limited number of promotional tickets are available from AED 170, including an AED 100 voucher to spend on food and drinks.
For those seeking a premium experience, the Championship Chalet on the 18th offers five-star hospitality overlooking the final hole. Located beside the 18th green, the exclusive, air-conditioned venue provides guests with panoramic views of the closing action. Prices start at AED 1,680.