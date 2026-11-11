Jon Rahm eyeing 'special' double in late Race to Dubai bid

Rahm moves into sixth after Abu Dhabi victory and targets a second Race to Dubai crown
Dubai: Jon Rahm is targeting a big turnaround in the Race to Dubai as he looks to follow his Abu Dhabi triumph with another Rolex Series victory at the DP World Tour Championship.
The Spaniard arrived at last week's Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship sitting 51st in the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World, with his place at the season-ending event at Jumeirah Golf Estates far from guaranteed.
However, his victory at Yas Links, which secured his 11th DP World Tour title and sixth Rolex Series success, has transformed his position. Rahm is now sixth in the standings and knows another victory could deliver a second European Number One crown.
His record at the Earth Course will give him plenty of confidence. Across five appearances, Rahm has claimed three victories and recorded two further top-five finishes, making him one of the leading contenders this week.
Should he complete an unlikely late charge for the Race to Dubai title, his ambitions would then turn towards matching the achievements of Spanish legend Seve Ballesteros, who won six Harry Vardon Trophies.
Rahm admitted he had not expected to be in contention for the overall title heading into the final event.
"I'm coming in with a little extra incentive," he said. "I really didn't think even winning last week I was going to have a chance to possibly win the Race to Dubai at all. So that obviously gives this week a little bit more meaning than it did before.
"It would mean a great deal. I think it would just be more of a step towards hopefully getting closer to what Seve was able to achieve.
"But it would still be a long way to go. I think that second one would mean a lot, if I ever get to five or six, and then after that, you think about Monty and by then, you'll probably be thinking about Rory, whatever he's at.
"I think after the first one, those second, thirds, it becomes something, once you can approach whoever is next. Or once you're done, you can reflect on it. It would be special, to not knowing I had a chance, come in the last two weeks and get it done."
Rahm's success in Abu Dhabi was particularly significant given the inconsistent results he had experienced during parts of the season.
He endured a difficult BMW PGA Championship, missed the cut at the US Open and was unable to compete at the Open de España presented by Madrid, where he is a three-time champion, because of the impending birth of his fourth child last month.
However, he also finished runner-up at the US PGA Championship and believes his performances across the wider season have been strong, despite disappointment at the Majors.
"I've played really good golf this year," he said. "It's just that unfortunately some of my not-so-good weeks happen to be in the Majors. Besides the PGA where I had a decent chance of winning, the other three Majors, I didn't do a good enough job.
"Overall really good, but those tournaments matter so much to all of us that, you know, kicking myself a little bit over that."
Away from the course, spectators attending the DP World Tour Championship can enjoy a packed programme of entertainment across the Championship Village.
More than 20 food and beverage outlets will feature, including popular UAE names Pickl, Allo Beirut and La Patrona, alongside activities such as F1 simulators, putting challenges and free daily golf clinics from the Tommy Fleetwood Academy.
Families will also have plenty to enjoy, with dedicated children's areas offering bouncy castles, face painting and magic shows.
Saturday, November 14, will feature Ladies Day, including complimentary Pilates sessions, an introductory golf clinic, two free drinks from 11am and live music from Ark Angels.
Sunday, November 15, is Family Day, with free House of Pops ice lollies for children and complimentary golf lessons for families.
Thursday's free General Admission tickets have sold out, while tickets for Friday through Sunday start at AED 60. Children aged 17 and under can attend free of charge but must register for tickets in advance.
Premium hospitality options are also available, although some packages have already sold out for selected days.