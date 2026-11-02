‘Every shot carries real consequences’: Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship returns this week

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship returns to Yas Links this Thursday November 5, with some of the world's biggest golfing names preparing for four days of high-stakes competition in the UAE capital.

Running until Sunday November 8, the tournament marks the opening event of the DP World Tour Play-Offs, where the leading 70 available players in the Race to Dubai standings will compete for a place in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

With Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and defending champion Aaron Rai among the headline names, this year's championship promises plenty of drama both on and off the course.

Speaking exclusively to Gulf News ahead of the tournament, Championship Director, Martina Natali, discussed the event's significance, its growing international reputation and the importance of making golf accessible to a wider audience.

"Abu Dhabi has been part of the international golf calendar for more than two decades and the Championship has played a huge part in that, as the list of winners shows," Natali said.

“Tommy Fleetwood won back-to-back in 2017 and 2018, claiming the Race to Dubai title in the first of those years, while Shane Lowry won here in 2019 before lifting the Claret Jug at The Open that summer, and Aaron Rai went on to win the US PGA Championship just six months after his victory at Yas Links.

"When the biggest names in the game keep coming to Abu Dhabi and the tournament becomes a stepping stone to Major success, the rest of the golfing world takes notice.

The championship's position as the opening event of the Play-Offs adds another layer of pressure to this week's competition.

Only the top 50 players in the Race to Dubai standings will progress to the season finale, meaning those near the qualification cut-off cannot afford a disappointing performance.

"The leading 70 available players on the Race to Dubai tee it up, but only the top 50 move on to the DP World Tour Championship the following week, so anyone arriving just inside that line knows one bad week could end their season.

“At the other end of the leaderboard, this is where the race for the Harry Vardon Trophy really starts, and with all of the top five in the field this year, the title is still wide open. For fans, that makes for four days of golf where both ends of the leaderboard matter.”

"Yas Links is a true links course on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, which makes it unlike any other course the Tour visits in the region," Natali said.

"The wind is its main defence, so while players can attack on a calm day, they need real control of their ball flight and a sharp short game when it blows."

“This year’s tournament will take the number of children and young people introduced to golf by the DP World Tour and Abu Dhabi Sports Council past 10,000, through the community programmes of the championship and the Team Cup.

"For many, it starts with the Future Falcons Programme, run by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Golf Federation. It introduces children aged 4 to 16 across the country to the basics of swing, chip and putt through school visits, clinics and dedicated golf hours, building up to the Future Falcons Skills Challenges grand final at Yas Links during tournament week.

“The tournament’s schools programme takes the game into classrooms in the build-up to the event, while Aldar and Viya Golf brought nine local schools to Yas Links for coaching last year. For older students, the Careers in Golf Programme shows 16 to 19-year-olds the roles available beyond playing, from coaching and event management to course operations.

With general admission free on Thursday and Friday, and children aged 17 and under able to attend free throughout the week, organisers are also looking to attract spectators who may never have attended a professional golf tournament.

"You don’t need to know the difference between a birdie and a bogey to have a great day out at Yas Links," Natali said.

"There is a real appetite for major sporting experiences across the UAE, and that creates an exciting opportunity for us to continue engaging existing golf fans, attracting new audiences and showcasing everything Abu Dhabi has to offer.”

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.