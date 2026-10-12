GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

“I’ve heard great things about Yas Links”: Jon Rahm to make debut at Abu Dhabi Championship

The two-time major champion joins star-studded line-up in Abu Dhabi next month

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Jon Rahm will make his debut in Abu Dhabi next month
Jon Rahm will make his debut in Abu Dhabi next month
Masters Tournament

Dubai: Two-time Major winner Jon Rahm will make his first appearance at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship next month, joining a star-studded field for the opening event of the DP World Tour Play-Offs at Yas Links from November 5-8.

The Spaniard arrives in the UAE with an impressive record in Rolex Series events, having claimed five titles on the DP World Tour’s premier stage. That puts him level with Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton, with only a select group matching their success.

Rahm has enjoyed plenty of success on UAE soil, winning the DP World Tour Championship in 2017, 2019 and 2022, as well as the Irish Open in 2017 and 2019. His second triumph at Jumeirah Golf Estates in 2019 also saw him become the first Spaniard since Seve Ballesteros to finish top of the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World.

“I’ve had some of the best weeks of my career in the UAE, so I’m really looking forward to playing in Abu Dhabi for the first time,” said Rahm, who has collected 10.5 points for Europe across the past four editions of the Ryder Cup.

“I’ve heard great things about Yas Links, and I’m looking forward to playing there. It’ll be great to get started in Abu Dhabi before heading to Dubai the following week.”

Rahm will join defending champion and US PGA Champion Aaron Rai, alongside six-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, who is aiming to equal the record of eight Race to Dubai titles.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the DP World Tour, the championship will feature the leading 70 available players in the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World at Yas Links. The top 50 will then advance to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai the following week.

Tickets and hospitality

General admission is free for the opening two days of the tournament, while tickets for the final two days start at AED 75.

Fans seeking an upgraded experience can opt for Bar on Nine, the Ticket+ package that proved popular in 2025. A limited number of promotional tickets are available from AED 170, including an AED 100 voucher for food and drinks.

The Championship Chalet on the 18th green offers the event’s premium hospitality experience, with air-conditioned surroundings and panoramic views of the action on the final hole. Prices start at AED 1,680.

Fans can find further information and purchase tickets through the official ticketing website.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GolfAbu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The two gloved player returns to defend his title

Major champion Rai set for Abu Dhabi title defence

2m read
The Northern Irishman returns to the UAE next month

McIlroy confirmed for Dubai DP World Tour

3m read
Golf fans in the UAE are in for a treat in November

McIlroy confirms 'fantastic' Abu Dhabi return

2m read
The World No.2 is scheduled to play in Abu Dhabi between November 6-9 before competing in Dubai the following week

Rory McIlroy: “I love the Middle East”

2m read