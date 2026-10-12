“I’ve heard great things about Yas Links”: Jon Rahm to make debut at Abu Dhabi Championship

The two-time major champion joins star-studded line-up in Abu Dhabi next month
Dubai: Two-time Major winner Jon Rahm will make his first appearance at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship next month, joining a star-studded field for the opening event of the DP World Tour Play-Offs at Yas Links from November 5-8.
The Spaniard arrives in the UAE with an impressive record in Rolex Series events, having claimed five titles on the DP World Tour’s premier stage. That puts him level with Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton, with only a select group matching their success.
Rahm has enjoyed plenty of success on UAE soil, winning the DP World Tour Championship in 2017, 2019 and 2022, as well as the Irish Open in 2017 and 2019. His second triumph at Jumeirah Golf Estates in 2019 also saw him become the first Spaniard since Seve Ballesteros to finish top of the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World.
“I’ve had some of the best weeks of my career in the UAE, so I’m really looking forward to playing in Abu Dhabi for the first time,” said Rahm, who has collected 10.5 points for Europe across the past four editions of the Ryder Cup.
“I’ve heard great things about Yas Links, and I’m looking forward to playing there. It’ll be great to get started in Abu Dhabi before heading to Dubai the following week.”
Rahm will join defending champion and US PGA Champion Aaron Rai, alongside six-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, who is aiming to equal the record of eight Race to Dubai titles.
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the DP World Tour, the championship will feature the leading 70 available players in the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World at Yas Links. The top 50 will then advance to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai the following week.
General admission is free for the opening two days of the tournament, while tickets for the final two days start at AED 75.
Fans seeking an upgraded experience can opt for Bar on Nine, the Ticket+ package that proved popular in 2025. A limited number of promotional tickets are available from AED 170, including an AED 100 voucher for food and drinks.
The Championship Chalet on the 18th green offers the event’s premium hospitality experience, with air-conditioned surroundings and panoramic views of the action on the final hole. Prices start at AED 1,680.