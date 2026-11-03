Rahm believes it’s up to the player to adapt to the course, not the other way round by claiming: “I think nowadays, we get very caught up on a golf course fitting a player, where I think as players, it’s our duty to adjust to the golf course and the conditions.”

Rahm has a strong record in the UAE, having won the DP World Tour Championship three times, in 2017, 2019 and 2022. However this will be his first competition in Abu Dhabi as his previous wins came in Dubai.

Rahm also claimed that everyone has been telling him about how the golf course is in great shape and has a lot of movement to the greens.

“It’s in about as good shape as you can expect a golf course to be,” Rahm said in a press release. “Not a blade of grass out of place. Firm, but reactive in a consistent way. It was truly enjoyable.”

The two-time major champion is making his first appearance in Abu Dhabi and arrived in the capital on Monday. He is also playing for a place in next week’s DP World Tour Championship, sitting 51st in the Race to Dubai rankings, with only the top 50 qualifying for the season finale.

Dubai: Jon Rahm has praised the condition of Yas Links after his first practice round ahead of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, describing the course as one of the best he has encountered.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.