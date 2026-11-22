UAE claim two golds and a silver in a historic finish to the Abu Dhabi championship
UAE athletes Omar Alsuwaidi and Khaled Alshehhi claimed gold medals, while Saeed Alkubaisi took silver, as the hosts enjoyed a historic finish in the men's professional black belt divisions at the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship on Saturday.
Competing at Mubadala Arena, Alsuwaidi of Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club defeated Brazil's Josue Braga of Commando Group to win the 56kg title.
Alshehhi, representing Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, also overcame Brazilian opposition, beating Andrew Santos of Vision BJJ to secure gold in the 62kg category. Alkubaisi, meanwhile, added a silver medal in the 85kg division for Al Wahda.
The three medals marked an unprecedented achievement for UAE jiu-jitsu, with the country securing two golds and a silver in the men's professional black belt competitions.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship concluded after 13 days of competition.
More than 10,000 athletes representing over 130 countries and 700 clubs and academies participated in the event.
The final day featured 12 contests, including seven men's black belt finals and five women's brown and black belt championship bouts, involving 24 competitors.
H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee, praised the results as evidence of the country's progress in the sport.
He said: "Today’s results show how much UAE jiu-jitsu has improved and the success of our efforts to develop athletes over the years."
Al Dhaheri described the two gold medals and silver as a landmark moment, highlighting the work of the federation, clubs, coaches, athletes and their families in developing UAE talent.
He added that the performances demonstrated the ability of local athletes to compete against the world's leading professionals and would encourage the next generation to aim for further success.
Alsuwaidi described his 56kg victory as one of the most significant moments of his career.
"I have worked for years to reach this moment. I went into the final determined to give my best and make the most of this opportunity. Winning black belt gold here in Abu Dhabi, in front of our fans, is a great honour. It also motivates me to work even harder and continue representing the UAE in the best possible way," he said.
Alshehhi also dedicated his achievement to the UAE's leadership, the federation, Al Ain Club, his coaches and family.
"I knew I had to stay focused until the end of the match and make the right decisions under pressure. This gold medal is very special to me because I won it here in the UAE, and my teammates also achieved great results today. I hope this is the beginning of more titles and success," he added.
Brazilian competitors enjoyed considerable success across the remaining professional divisions.
Madson Da Costa of GFTeam won the men's 69kg title, while American Elijah Dorsey of Lloyd Irvin Martial Arts claimed gold in the 77kg category.
Brazil's Fellipe Andrew Silva of ADMA secured the 94kg crown, while compatriot Felipe Bezerra of Commando Group won the 120kg division.
Brazilian athletes also collected four gold medals in the women's brown and black belt finals.
Grasielle Brandao (49kg), Ariadne De Oliveira (55kg), Livia Barasine (70kg) and Gabrieli Pessanha (95kg) all finished on top of the podium.
Canada's Lillian Marchand claimed the remaining women's title in the 62kg division.
UAE-based Commando Group finished top of the overall club and academy rankings in the professional divisions.
Kazakhstan Top Team secured second place, while Russia's Abdullaev Team completed the top three.
The 18th edition featured 13 days of action across amateur, para jiu-jitsu, junior, youth, festival, masters and professional categories, bringing together thousands of competitors from around the world.