Young athletes from around the world compete at Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Festival
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival concluded at Mubadala Arena on Monday after bringing together young athletes and families from around the world for three days of competition.
Held as part of the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the festival welcomed boys and girls across several age groups and belt categories, with competitors representing local and international clubs and academies.
The closing day coincided with the International Day for Tolerance and was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the wider championship continues until November 21, bringing together more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries, representing more than 700 clubs and academies.
The festival's opening day on Saturday saw boys and girls compete in the Kids 2 category for six and seven-year-olds, alongside white-belt contests in the Infant category for 10 and 11-year-olds.
The final day featured white-belt competitions across the Junior (12-13), Teen (14-15) and Youth (16-17) categories, with parents, coaches and supporters creating a lively atmosphere around the competition area.
Sheikh Nahyan toured the championship facilities, including the operations room, where he received an overview of the arrangements, competition management procedures and coordination between organising teams. He praised the work of the organisers and volunteers in ensuring the successful delivery of the event.
Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, a board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “The festival concluding on the International Day for Tolerance shows how sport can bring people together and teach children important values that help them both on and off the mats.
“Every athlete wants to win, but they also learn important lessons from competing. They learn to respect their opponents, accept the result and appreciate everyone's efforts.”
He added that bringing together athletes from different countries and backgrounds reflected the UAE's commitment to tolerance and coexistence, while encouraging children to continue practising jiu-jitsu.
The event also provided young competitors with the opportunity to test their abilities against international opponents, experience different styles and build confidence through competition.
Spanish athlete Diego Doncel Filgueiras, who represented Team Matias Ribeiro in the youth white-belt 73kg category, said competing against athletes from different countries had been a valuable experience.
“I enjoyed competing against athletes with different styles of jiu-jitsu. I also learned that respecting your opponent is just as important as winning,” he said.
“After every match, we shake hands and show respect, no matter who wins. This experience has given me more confidence and encouraged me to keep training, improve my skills and prepare for bigger challenges.”
There were also individual successes, with Maymona Al Neyadi of Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club claiming gold in the girls' junior white-belt 40kg category.
She said the support of her family and coach had helped her remain focused, while the experience of competing against international opponents had provided valuable lessons.
“I am very happy to win the gold medal. It was a great chance to test my skills against athletes from different countries,” she said.
The festival also attracted families from overseas, with parents highlighting the opportunity for children to gain international competition experience from an early age.
Nirvanuddin, from Malaysia, whose six-year-old son Syed Ali Maleek competed at the event, said: “Competing at a major international event gives children the opportunity to face opponents with different styles and gain valuable experience from a young age.”
Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and chairman of the championship organising committee, said the festival played an important role in introducing children to the sport and encouraging their long-term participation.
He also highlighted the importance of family involvement and the opportunity for young athletes to compete against opponents from different countries.
The 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship continues following the festival, with masters competitions running until November 18. Professional qualifying rounds take place on November 19, followed by the main draws on November 20 and the professional black-belt finals on November 21.