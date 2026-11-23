Al Ain will host the start and finish of historic 35th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Abu Dhabi: Al Ain is ushering in a new chapter in the history of desert rallying in the UAE as it hosts the 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (ADDC), which got underway on Sunday, November 22, 2026, and runs until November 27.
The landmark edition carries special significance, as Al Ain will host both the ceremonial start and the finish of the rally for the first time, while Abu Dhabi stages the final round of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship for cars and the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship for motorcycles.
The move represents more than a change of location for the start and finish. It reflects the expanding geographical reach of major international sporting events across Abu Dhabi and highlights the emirate’s diverse landscapes, world-class infrastructure and organisational capabilities in hosting prestigious international competitions.
A 1,931km desert journey from Al Ain to Al Dhafra and back
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the rally is organised by the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.
The event brings together some of the world’s leading car drivers and motorcycle riders, who will compete for the season’s world championship titles in one of the most demanding events on the international desert rally calendar, testing navigation skills, endurance and technical capabilities.
The 35th edition is particularly significant as the final round of both the FIA and FIM World Rally-Raid Championships. Abu Dhabi’s deserts will therefore provide the setting for the decisive battles for several world titles, involving drivers, riders and manufacturers.
This year’s rally features an extensive route linking the eastern and western parts of Abu Dhabi. Covering a total distance of approximately 1,931km, including 1,326km of timed special stages, the route takes competitors through a variety of desert terrain, from towering sand dunes and fast tracks to rocky sections.
The journey also extends to the Arabian Gulf coastline in Al Sila before returning to Al Ain for the finish.
Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra Region will serve as the main operational hub and host the rally bivouac, providing a central base for teams and participants. This arrangement further strengthens Al Dhafra’s presence on the international sporting events calendar.
Five stages put competitors to the test
The rally comprises five competitive stages, with the first taking place on Monday, November 23, from Al Ain to Madinat Zayed, featuring a 226km special stage. It will provide an early test of drivers’ and navigators’ abilities to tackle sandy tracks and the challenges of desert navigation.
The second stage, scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, is among the most demanding sections of the competition. Covering 330km from Madinat Zayed to the Marathon bivouac in Al Sila, on the Arabian Gulf coast, it will require competitors to complete the stage without the usual assistance and maintenance services provided by their teams.
This places the mechanical reliability of vehicles and the competitors’ ability to deal independently with technical problems under considerable pressure.
Competition resumes on Wednesday, November 25, with the third stage covering 286km from Al Sila to Madinat Zayed.
The fourth stage, on Thursday, November 26, will feature a 258km loop through Al Dhafra and the Rub Al Khali, or Empty Quarter.
The fifth and final stage will take place on Friday, November 27, covering 219km from Madinat Zayed to Al Ain, where competitors will cross the finish line. The closing ceremony and prize-giving will also take place in Al Ain.
The route presents a comprehensive test that goes well beyond speed. Competitors must combine endurance, accurate navigation, route selection, fuel management and the ability to protect their vehicles and motorcycles in an ever-changing desert environment.
One of the notable features of this year’s route is Al Sila, which will host the Marathon bivouac for the first time as part of this edition. The area will also draw attention to the historic Shabana Tree, an ancient ghaf tree estimated to be more than 200 years old and associated with the traditional journeys of Bedouins across the desert.
The tree was also given special attention by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who directed that surrounding vegetation be planted to protect and preserve it.
World-class stars battle for championship titles
The 35th edition has attracted some of the biggest names in international desert rallying, including five-time Dakar Rally champion Nasser Al Attiyah of Qatar and nine-time World Rally Champion Sébastien Loeb of France.
They will compete alongside leading international drivers representing major teams, including Toyota and Dacia.
Particular attention will focus on the drivers’ title battle in the World Rally-Raid Championship. American driver Seth Quintero, representing Toyota, enters the final round leading the standings with 135 points, 14 points ahead of Sébastien Loeb and 20 points clear of Nasser Al Attiyah.
The standings set the stage for a decisive contest across the five remaining stages of the season.
The motorcycle category is also expected to deliver an intense battle, featuring leading competitors including Australian Daniel Sanders and Argentine Luciano Benavides, both representing Red Bull KTM, as well as Spanish rider Tosha Schareina of Monster Energy Honda.
The competition is also significant for manufacturers, with Toyota and Dacia battling for the manufacturers’ championship, adding another dimension to the contest between some of the world’s leading automotive brands.
Strong international participation and Emirati presence
The entry list reflects the international scale of this year’s event, with 68 vehicles across the FIA and FIM categories. Of these, 56 are registered to compete for World Championship points, comprising 12 cars and 44 motorcycles.
The participation of Emirati competitors is also a key feature of the rally, reflecting the growing presence of national talent in desert motorsport and providing local drivers and riders with valuable opportunities to compete against leading international teams, gain technical expertise and develop their competitive experience.
Sunday, November 22, featured a packed programme of activities, including administrative and technical scrutineering, preliminary car tests and the motorcycle prologue in Wadi Al Masoudi, along a 7km route that enables riders to determine their starting positions for the first stage.
The programme also included public activities at the rally’s entertainment village in the services area operated by Al Ain Municipality, giving visitors an opportunity to experience the atmosphere of the event, meet participating teams and view the competing vehicles, alongside the ceremonial start celebrations.
A sporting legacy spanning more than three decades
The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge has a sporting legacy dating back to 1991, when it was founded by Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), under the name UAE Desert Challenge.
In 1993, it became part of the FIA Cross-Country Rally World Cup.
Since its inception, the event has established itself as one of the world’s leading endurance competitions in desert motorsport, drawing on the UAE’s unique geographical landscape and the diverse challenges posed by its vast deserts, which demand exceptional levels of skill, experience and technical preparedness.
The 35th edition adds a new chapter to this history by extending the route across several areas of Abu Dhabi and showcasing the geographical, tourism and cultural diversity of Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Al Sila and Liwa.
Strategic partnerships with national institutions also highlight the role of public- and private-sector cooperation in sustaining this international sporting event.
Among the key partners is ADNOC Distribution, which is marking 30 years of partnership with the rally this year. The company provides logistical support and fuel supplies for competing vehicles and teams throughout the desert route.
This requires a comprehensive operational network to support the rally’s mobile community of approximately 600 people, including competitors, technical teams, medical crews, organisers and helicopter personnel, as the competition extends into remote desert areas far from urban centres.
Bringing sport and tourism together
The significance of Al Ain hosting both the start and finish of the rally extends beyond motorsport, offering important economic, tourism and promotional opportunities.
The event provides the city with an opportunity to attract visitors, international media representatives, technical teams and motorsport enthusiasts from around the world, while further strengthening its position as a destination for major international sporting events.
The rally’s route through Al Ain, Al Dhafra and Al Sila also showcases the emirate’s natural and tourism assets, introducing international audiences to its desert landscapes and historical landmarks. This supports wider efforts to diversify Abu Dhabi’s tourism offering and integrate sporting events with cultural and recreational experiences.
Hosting the event also reflects the close cooperation between government, sports, tourism and service organisations across Abu Dhabi, as well as their ability to deliver the requirements of major international championships. These include infrastructure, logistics, safety, technical support and international media coverage.
From its start in Al Ain, across the towering dunes and desert tracks of Al Dhafra, to the Arabian Gulf coastline and back to the city for the finish, the 35th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge offers a comprehensive sporting and geographical experience.
Combining world-class competition with the promotion of the emirate’s natural landscapes, heritage and tourism attractions, the event once again places Abu Dhabi in the international spotlight as it brings the FIA and FIM World Rally-Raid Championship seasons to a close.