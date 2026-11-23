Al Ain face Shabab Al Ahli on November 29, with Emaar Super Cup tickets from AED 30.
Football fans in the UAE can secure their seats for the Emaar Super Cup 2026, as two of the UAE's biggest clubs, Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli, prepare to go head-to-head at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on Sunday November 29.
With kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm, the highly anticipated fixture promises an exciting evening of football as the two sides battle for silverware.
Tickets are available exclusively through Platinumlist.net, with general admission prices starting from AED 30 and Premium tickets costing up to AED 400, giving supporters a range of options to enjoy one of the UAE's biggest football occasions.
Fans are advised to book early to avoid missing out on what is expected to be a highly anticipated encounter between two clubs with a strong history of success in UAE football.
Tickets for the Emaar Super Cup 2026 can only be purchased through Platinumlist.net.
Here is everything supporters need to know before attending:
General admission: From AED 30
Premium tickets: Up to AED 400
Ticket sales: Exclusively through Platinumlist.net.
Children's policy: Children under two years old can enter free of charge but must sit on an adult's lap. Every adult must hold a valid ticket, and each adult can bring only one child under two.
Re-entry policy: Re-entry is not permitted. Once a ticket has been scanned and a spectator has entered the stadium, they cannot leave and return.
Food and beverages: Food and drinks will be available at the stadium.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow enough time to enter the venue and settle into their seats ahead of the 7.30pm kick-off.
The Emaar Super Cup is an annual fixture that brings together the winners of UAE football's major domestic competitions, providing an opportunity for two of the country's leading clubs to compete for an early-season trophy.
The 2026 edition will see Al Ain take on Shabab Al Ahli in a meeting between two familiar rivals who have enjoyed considerable success in UAE football.
Al Ain qualified after winning the 2025-26 ADNOC Pro League and UAE President's Cup, completing a domestic double, while Shabab Al Ahli secured their place as league runners-up.
The occasion offers both clubs the chance to add another trophy to their collections while giving supporters an opportunity to see some of the country's top players competing for silverware.
With both teams boasting passionate fanbases and a history of competing for domestic honours, the encounter at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium is set to be one of the standout fixtures on the UAE football calendar.
For supporters wanting to be part of the occasion, tickets are available now through Platinumlist, with general admission starting from AED 30 and Premium options reaching AED 400.