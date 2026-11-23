Fans are advised to book early to avoid missing out on what is expected to be a highly anticipated encounter between two clubs with a strong history of success in UAE football.

Tickets are available exclusively through Platinumlist.net , with general admission prices starting from AED 30 and Premium tickets costing up to AED 400, giving supporters a range of options to enjoy one of the UAE's biggest football occasions.

With kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm, the highly anticipated fixture promises an exciting evening of football as the two sides battle for silverware.

Football fans in the UAE can secure their seats for the Emaar Super Cup 2026, as two of the UAE's biggest clubs, Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli, prepare to go head-to-head at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on Sunday November 29.

The Emaar Super Cup is an annual fixture that brings together the winners of UAE football's major domestic competitions, providing an opportunity for two of the country's leading clubs to compete for an early-season trophy.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow enough time to enter the venue and settle into their seats ahead of the 7.30pm kick-off.

Re-entry policy: Re-entry is not permitted. Once a ticket has been scanned and a spectator has entered the stadium, they cannot leave and return.

Children's policy: Children under two years old can enter free of charge but must sit on an adult's lap. Every adult must hold a valid ticket, and each adult can bring only one child under two.

For supporters wanting to be part of the occasion, tickets are available now through Platinumlist, with general admission starting from AED 30 and Premium options reaching AED 400.

With both teams boasting passionate fanbases and a history of competing for domestic honours, the encounter at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium is set to be one of the standout fixtures on the UAE football calendar.

The occasion offers both clubs the chance to add another trophy to their collections while giving supporters an opportunity to see some of the country's top players competing for silverware.

The 2026 edition will see Al Ain take on Shabab Al Ahli in a meeting between two familiar rivals who have enjoyed considerable success in UAE football.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.