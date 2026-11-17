Standard Chartered finds cash offer financially fair as shareholders face Dec. 10 deadline
Dubai: Emaar Development's board has recommended that shareholders accept Emaar Properties' voluntary cash offer of Dh15 per share, moving the proposed acquisition of the Dubai-listed developer's remaining shares a step closer to completion.
In a disclosure to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Tuesday, November 17, Emaar Development said its independent directors had reviewed the offer and concluded that the price was fair from a financial perspective.
The recommendation follows a fairness opinion issued on November 16 by Standard Chartered Bank, which was appointed as financial adviser to the board.
Emaar Properties announced its intention on November 5 to acquire all outstanding shares in Emaar Development that it does not already own, directly or through its subsidiary Emirates Property Holdings Limited.
According to the shareholder circular, Emaar Properties directly owns 79.1613 per cent of Emaar Development, while Emirates Property Holdings holds another 1 per cent.
Their combined ownership stands at 80.1613 per cent, leaving 19.8387 per cent, or approximately 793.55 million shares, covered by the cash offer.
At Dh15 per share, acquiring the entire outstanding stake would cost approximately Dh11.9 billion, assuming all eligible shareholders accept.
The transaction would give Emaar Properties full ownership of Emaar Development if all remaining shares are acquired.
Standard Chartered assessed the offer using several valuation methods, including discounted cash flow analysis, historical and current share prices, and publicly available financial information.
The bank concluded that the Dh15-per-share offer was fair from a financial perspective to shareholders receiving the offer.
After reviewing the assessment, Emaar Development's independent directors recommended that shareholders accept the proposed transaction.
The board also said it was unaware of any alternative offer for Emaar Development shares as of November 17.
The recommendation represents a key development in Emaar Properties' proposed acquisition, although the transaction remains subject to the offer's terms and conditions.
Emaar Development said shareholders wishing to accept the cash offer must submit their acceptance by 3pm UAE time on Thursday, December 10, 2026, unless the deadline is extended.
Shareholders can review the offer terms, financial assessment and acceptance procedures before deciding whether to participate.
The proposed acquisition would consolidate Emaar Development under Emaar Properties, which already controls more than 80 per cent of the company through its direct and indirect holdings.