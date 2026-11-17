Emaar Properties announced its intention on November 5 to acquire all outstanding shares in Emaar Development that it does not already own, directly or through its subsidiary Emirates Property Holdings Limited.

The recommendation follows a fairness opinion issued on November 16 by Standard Chartered Bank, which was appointed as financial adviser to the board.

In a disclosure to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Tuesday, November 17, Emaar Development said its independent directors had reviewed the offer and concluded that the price was fair from a financial perspective.

The board also said it was unaware of any alternative offer for Emaar Development shares as of November 17.

The proposed acquisition would consolidate Emaar Development under Emaar Properties, which already controls more than 80 per cent of the company through its direct and indirect holdings.

Emaar Development said shareholders wishing to accept the cash offer must submit their acceptance by 3pm UAE time on Thursday, December 10, 2026, unless the deadline is extended.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.