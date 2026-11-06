GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Dubai

Diwali in UAE: Dubai communities ban fireworks, warn residents about candles and diyas

Safety guidelines issued for candles and diyas during Diwali in Dubai

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emaar prohibits fireworks in residential areas for a safe Diwali celebration
Emaar prohibits fireworks in residential areas for a safe Diwali celebration
Pexels

Residents in Dubai's Emaar-managed communities have been reminded that setting off fireworks during Diwali celebrations is strictly prohibited. The community management has also issued safety guidelines for lighting candles and diyas at home, urging residents to follow the rules to prevent fire hazards during the festivities.

In a notice dated November 6, Emaar Community Management said the fireworks ban was in accordance with local authority regulations. Residents were asked to cooperate to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration for everyone.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Candle and diya safety rules

Residents have also been advised to exercise caution when lighting candles and diyas inside their homes. The notice outlines the following precautions:

  • Keep candles and diyas away from flammable materials.

  • Never leave lit candles or diyas unattended.

  • Do not light candles or diyas in common areas, as this is strictly prohibited.

Safety reminder for Diwali

Residents are urged to follow the community guidelines and take the necessary precautions when celebrating Diwali. The reminders aim to prevent fire hazards and ensure a safe celebration for everyone.

Emaar Community Management concluded its notice by wishing residents a happy and safe Diwali.

Related Topics:
DiwaliIndian expats

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Global Village cuts Family Fun Pass price. Save Dh196

Global Village cuts Family Fun Pass price. Save Dh196

2m read
With Diwali falling on a Sunday this year, some Indian curriculum schools have adjusted their calendars to give families more time to celebrate and travel.

Some UAE Indian schools announce 5-day Diwali break

4m read
Don't worry, you can still enjoy Diwali.

Diwali 2026 guide in Dubai: Where to shop, what to buy

5m read
Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8 this year, and celebrations across the UAE begin the week before.

Where to celebrate Diwali 2026 in the UAE: Events guide

3m read