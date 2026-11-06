Safety guidelines issued for candles and diyas during Diwali in Dubai
Residents in Dubai's Emaar-managed communities have been reminded that setting off fireworks during Diwali celebrations is strictly prohibited. The community management has also issued safety guidelines for lighting candles and diyas at home, urging residents to follow the rules to prevent fire hazards during the festivities.
In a notice dated November 6, Emaar Community Management said the fireworks ban was in accordance with local authority regulations. Residents were asked to cooperate to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration for everyone.
Residents have also been advised to exercise caution when lighting candles and diyas inside their homes. The notice outlines the following precautions:
Keep candles and diyas away from flammable materials.
Never leave lit candles or diyas unattended.
Do not light candles or diyas in common areas, as this is strictly prohibited.
Residents are urged to follow the community guidelines and take the necessary precautions when celebrating Diwali. The reminders aim to prevent fire hazards and ensure a safe celebration for everyone.
Emaar Community Management concluded its notice by wishing residents a happy and safe Diwali.