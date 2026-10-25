Meena Bazaar in Bur Dubai gets busy in the days before the festival, with shoppers buying diyas, rangoli colours, sweets and festive clothes. Across the creek, the Gold Souk in Deira sees its busiest evening on Dhanteras, Friday, November 6, when many families buy gold. On October 22, 24K gold was priced at Dh493.75 a gram, below last Diwali's Dh512.25.