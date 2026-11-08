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Diwali at BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi: Entry rules, transport arrangements and timings visitors must know

Vibrant cultural performances, immersive Diwali experience and Maha Annakut lined up

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Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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Diwali at BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi: Entry rules, transport arrangements and timings visitors must know

Abu Dhabi: Planning to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi for Diwali, the Indian festival of lights? The temple management has urged visitors to pre-book their slots for a relaxed, well-paced visit where you can explore comfortably.

With the Diwali Maha Annakut drawing devotees and families, extra transport has also been laid on to help everyone reach the temple with ease.

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The temple has also reminded visitors about the entry rules including the need for prebooking the visit.

Entry rules

Registration is mandatory, and unregistered visitors will be denied entry.

Every visitor must pre-book individually through mandir.ae/visit or the Mandir Abu Dhabi app, available on Google Play and the App Store. Bookings must be made only after arriving in the UAE.

Visitors must carry a physical government-issued ID, either an Emirates ID or a passport. The entry pass must carry the visitor's personal details, which will be checked against the ID, and the pre-booked QR code must be shown at the entrance gate.

A thorough security check will be conducted on arrival. People of determination will be given priority at entry, and wheelchairs are available on request. The Mandir's website has the dress code and a detailed list of banned items.

Getting there

With support from Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), the Mandir has announced enhanced travel arrangements.

Bus Route 203, a direct service from Abu Dhabi to the BAPS Hindu Mandir, will run with extended operations until 10 November.

Bus availability has been increased, with on-site supervision to handle the expected rise in visitors.

Additional taxis will also wait at the Mandir parking area for convenient pick-ups.

Cultural performances, immersive show

As part of its Diwali celebrations, the temple is hosting a series of vibrant cultural performances, with the first set held on Saturday. More performances are scheduled for today, Sunday, starting at 5pm.

The temple has also introduced a new immersive experience, inviting visitors to step into the wonder of Diwali. The interactive show transforms the temple's walls into vibrant visual displays, with surprises unfolding throughout the experience.

The immersive experience is open to visitors until November 10, with free entry.

Puja and Annakut

Diwali marks the start of a new year in some Hindu communities of India. For Gujarati and certain Marwari communities, the new year begins the day after Diwali, and it is traditionally a time when business owners open new account books. Many devotees consider it auspicious to offer prayers at the temple at the start of the new year.

The Diwali Puja will be held from 6:30pm to 8:30pm, where families can seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead. Visitors are welcome to bring their ledgers and finance books for the Puja. Registration is required.

The Maha Annakut, or Grand Offering, is another major highlight of the celebrations. Rooted in an ancient Vedic tradition, Annakut is the offering of the first meal of the new year to God, in gratitude for the past year and in prayer for the year ahead.

The Maha Annakut Darshan is from 9am till 8pm till November 10.

This year's Maha Annakut will feature hundreds of vegetarian dishes, lovingly prepared, artistically arranged and devotionally offered, the temple said. Special thematic displays of sacred birds carrying the offerings will add to the experience.

The Mandir will remain open on Monday, a day when it is usually closed.

Earlier, on Dhanteras, prayers were offered for peace, health, happiness and prosperity for all, with gratitude to the UAE's visionary leadership for its continued support. Thousands joined the live webcast in a shared spirit of faith, unity and gratitude. 

Related Topics:
DiwaliUAEIndian expatsindiaAbu Dhabi

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