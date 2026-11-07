Sheikh Mohammed extends Diwali greetings to residents in UAE and around the world

Vice President shares his greetings on social media
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has extended his warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world.
In a post on X on Saturday, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “Warmest wishes and greetings to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope, and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!”
The message comes ahead of Diwali on Sunday, one of the most widely celebrated festivals among the UAE’s large Indian community and other residents from South Asia.