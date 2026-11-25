Cabinet endorses FedAI platform and reviews plans to launch Mira in March 2027
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday chaired a Cabinet meeting during which members reviewed plans to roll out “Mira”, an AI-powered personal government assistant set to be available to all UAE government customers from March 2027.
The Cabinet also approved a comprehensive government strategy for AI assistants and endorsed FedAI, a unified, secure and sovereign national technology infrastructure designed to support the development and operation of AI-powered assistant solutions.
“Our goal is for the UAE government to be the fastest, most efficient and best prepared for the technologies of the future,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed directed the formation of executive teams to accelerate the development and rollout of Mira. He also instructed all federal entities to integrate their services with the personal assistant according to timelines approved by the Cabinet.
The initiative is intended to transform how individuals interact with government services, enabling customers to communicate with government entities in their own language and obtain services through natural conversation.
“We are entering a new stage in the delivery of government services, where customers can speak to the government in their own language, obtain government services in their own words, and devote their time to their work rather than administrative transactions,” the Vice President said.
The move builds on the UAE's broader drive to use artificial intelligence to streamline public services, reduce administrative procedures and improve efficiency across government entities.
The government previously announced plans to deploy agentic AI across 50 per cent of federal government sectors, services and operations within two years.