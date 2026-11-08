Exports to the UAE's 10 largest trading partners surge 31% year-on-year
Dubai: The UAE’s foreign trade approached a record Dh3 trillion for the first time in the first nine months of 2026, marking a 10 per cent increase compared with the same period last year, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced.
In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said he had reviewed the UAE's foreign trade report for the first nine months of the year, which also showed a 31 per cent increase in exports to the country's 10 largest trading partners compared with the previous year.
The figures underscore the UAE's continued role as a major hub for international trade despite economic and political challenges and shifts in global trade patterns.
Sheikh Mohammed said: “In a year marked by numerous economic and political challenges and shifts in global trade, the UAE remains a major hub for international trade. It continues to respond with flexibility and efficiency to all the changes around it, strengthen its network of international relations, expand its export markets and chart its own distinctive path towards accelerated and sustainable economic growth.”
Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the country's ability to respond flexibly and efficiently to changing global conditions while continuing to strengthen its international partnerships and expand its export markets.
The UAE, he added, remains committed to pursuing its distinctive path of accelerated and sustainable economic growth.
Sheikh Mohammed congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, all national teams involved in achieving the milestone, and the UAE's partners who had placed their confidence in the country's success. “This is an achievement for which we congratulate the UAE President, all our national teams and our partners who placed their confidence in our success," the Vice President added.