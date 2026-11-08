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Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE foreign trade nears Dh3 trillion in nine months, up 10%

Exports to the UAE's 10 largest trading partners surge 31% year-on-year

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai: The UAE’s foreign trade approached a record Dh3 trillion for the first time in the first nine months of 2026, marking a 10 per cent increase compared with the same period last year, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced.

In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said he had reviewed the UAE's foreign trade report for the first nine months of the year, which also showed a 31 per cent increase in exports to the country's 10 largest trading partners compared with the previous year.

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The figures underscore the UAE's continued role as a major hub for international trade despite economic and political challenges and shifts in global trade patterns.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “In a year marked by numerous economic and political challenges and shifts in global trade, the UAE remains a major hub for international trade. It continues to respond with flexibility and efficiency to all the changes around it, strengthen its network of international relations, expand its export markets and chart its own distinctive path towards accelerated and sustainable economic growth.”

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the country's ability to respond flexibly and efficiently to changing global conditions while continuing to strengthen its international partnerships and expand its export markets.

The UAE, he added, remains committed to pursuing its distinctive path of accelerated and sustainable economic growth.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, all national teams involved in achieving the milestone, and the UAE's partners who had placed their confidence in the country's success. “This is an achievement for which we congratulate the UAE President, all our national teams and our partners who placed their confidence in our success," the Vice President added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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