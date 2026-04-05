Vice President highlights rapid rise from 17th to 9th in five years
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced that the UAE has entered the world’s top 10 exporters of goods for the first time, according to the latest report by the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
In a post shared on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said that the UAE advanced from 17th to 9th globally within just five years, underscoring the country’s accelerating economic growth and global trade competitiveness.
Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE’s total foreign trade reached Dh6 trillion ($1.6 trillion) last year, marking a 15 per cent increase compared with the previous year. He added that the country recorded a trade surplus of Dh584 billion across goods and services with global markets.
“Betting on the UAE is a bet on growth, prosperity and a better future,” the Vice President said.