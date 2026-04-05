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Sheikh Mohammed: The UAE is among top 10 global exporters for first time

Vice President highlights rapid rise from 17th to 9th in five years

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced that the UAE has entered the world’s top 10 exporters of goods for the first time, according to the latest report by the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

In a post shared on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said that the UAE advanced from 17th to 9th globally within just five years, underscoring the country’s accelerating economic growth and global trade competitiveness.

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Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE’s total foreign trade reached Dh6 trillion ($1.6 trillion) last year, marking a 15 per cent increase compared with the previous year. He added that the country recorded a trade surplus of Dh584 billion across goods and services with global markets.

“Betting on the UAE is a bet on growth, prosperity and a better future,” the Vice President said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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