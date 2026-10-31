New Nabati verses liken the Emirates to a pearl and honour the bond with the UAE President
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has published a new poem celebrating his deep love for the UAE and reaffirming his shared path with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The poem, shared on social media on Saturday, draws on vivid imagery to portray the UAE as a nation of extraordinary beauty, pride and strength, before concluding with a declaration of unity and shared purpose between the two leaders.
Written in Nabati verse, the poem opens with an expression of admiration for the Emirates, portraying its beauty as so radiant that even the sun would envy its brilliance. Sheikh Mohammed describes a homeland capable of melting the hardest of hearts, whose charm has captivated him since childhood.
He likens the UAE to a precious pearl retrieved from the depths of the sea, drawing on the country's maritime heritage to convey its value and the deep emotional bond that connects him to the nation.
The verses then turn to the UAE's strength and resilience, invoking images of courage, determination and resistance in the face of adversity. The country is portrayed as a proud nation whose dignity and standing cannot be diminished.
The poem reaches its conclusion with a tribute to the bond between Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, whom he affectionately refers to as Abu Khalid.
In its closing lines, Sheikh Mohammed affirms that the two leaders remain committed to the same course, declaring: "Abu Khalid and I are on the same path."