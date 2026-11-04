Sheikh Hamdan announces six Dubai-it Award winners

Institutions in the Field of Economy: Emirates NBD was recognised for its regional growth, expansion and improvements to its banking products and services.

Project Managers: Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman of DMCC, received the award for developing Dubai's diamond trade and establishing trading hubs across multiple sectors.

Real Estate Projects: Mahdi Amjad, founder of Omniyat Group, was recognised for turning designs by internationally renowned architects into landmark developments in Dubai.

Services: Luxury online retailer Ounass received the award for building a Dubai-based shopping platform. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted Khalid Al Tayer's role in developing the business.

Entrepreneurs: Charlie Wright, founder of Humantra, was recognised for building an electrolyte brand in Dubai and expanding its reach.