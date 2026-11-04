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Sheikh Hamdan announces six Dubai-it Award winners

Emirates NBD, Ounass, DMCC chief among winners recognised across six categories

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Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.
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Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, has announced six winners of the inaugural Dubai-it Awards, recognising achievements in business, real estate, hospitality and services.

The winners are Emirates NBD, DMCC Executive Chairman Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Omniyat founder Mahdi Amjad, luxury retailer Ounass, Humantra founder Charlie Wright and chef Izu Ani.

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Six winners announced

  • Institutions in the Field of Economy: Emirates NBD was recognised for its regional growth, expansion and improvements to its banking products and services.

  • Project Managers: Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman of DMCC, received the award for developing Dubai's diamond trade and establishing trading hubs across multiple sectors.

  • Real Estate Projects: Mahdi Amjad, founder of Omniyat Group, was recognised for turning designs by internationally renowned architects into landmark developments in Dubai.

  • Services: Luxury online retailer Ounass received the award for building a Dubai-based shopping platform. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted Khalid Al Tayer's role in developing the business.

  • Entrepreneurs: Charlie Wright, founder of Humantra, was recognised for building an electrolyte brand in Dubai and expanding its reach.

  • Hospitality: Chef Izu Ani received the award for developing 30 hospitality projects and expanding his brand internationally.

Recognising Dubai's achievements

Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the winners, saying the Dubai-it philosophy applies across sectors and focuses on delivering results that reflect the emirate's ambitions.

The Dubai-it Award is an annual initiative recognising individuals, projects and institutions that deliver exceptional results through speed, quality and effective execution.

The initiative follows the Dubai-it philosophy introduced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which focuses on turning ambitious ideas into tangible achievements.

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